

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Industrial production from Italy is the only major report due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, Statistics Norway publishes consumer and producer price figures for June.



At 3.00 am ET, the Czech Statistical Office is scheduled to issue inflation figures for June. Consumer price inflation is forecast to ease to 2.5 percent from 2.6 percent in May.



Also, industrial production data is due from Austria.



At 4.00 am ET, industrial output data is due from Italy. Industrial production is expected to climb 0.1 percent on month in May after falling 1.0 percent in April.



