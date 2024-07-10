Anzeige
Mittwoch, 10.07.2024
Goldman Sachs ruft Rohstoff-Superzyklus aus! Kauf-Alarm bei dieser Aktie
WKN: 871004 | ISIN: FI0009005961 | Ticker-Symbol: ENUR
Tradegate
09.07.24
19:08 Uhr
12,505 Euro
+0,005
+0,04 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
STORA ENSO OYJ CL R Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STORA ENSO OYJ CL R 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,49012,54008:51
12,51012,55008:51
10.07.2024 08:30 Uhr
Stora Enso Oyj: Invitation to Stora Enso's Q2 2024 results webcast on 24 July 2024

STORA ENSO OYJ INVESTOR NEWS 10 July 2024 at 9:00 EEST

HELSINKI, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stora Enso will publish its Q2 results and Half-year Report for January-June 2024 on Wednesday 24 July at approximately 8:30 EEST (7:30 CEST).

Analysts, investors, and media are invited to participate in the webcast with a teleconference at 11:00 am EEST (10:00 CEST, 9:00 BST, 4:00 EDT) on the same day. The results will be presented by President and CEO Hans Sohlström and CFO Seppo Parvi. The presentation can be followed live via the link: https://stora-enso-oyj-q2-earnings-presentation-2024.open-exchange.net/

The webcast link will also be available on Stora Enso's website: storaenso.com/investors.

During the webcast presentation, analysts and investors will also have the possibility to ask questions. To participate in the teleconference, please choose the "Teleconference" option on the homepage of the webcast.

A recording of the presentation will be available at https://stora-enso-oyj-q2-earnings-presentation-2024.open-exchange.net/ and on storaenso.com/en/investors/reports-and-presentations.

Media representatives who wish to ask questions after the publication of the Interim Report may contact Carl Norell, SVP Corporate Communications at Stora Enso on +46 72 241 0349.

Part of the global bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading provider of renewable products in packaging, biomaterials and wooden construction, and one of the largest private forest owners in the world. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has approximately 20,000 employees and our sales in 2023 were EUR 9.4 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm AB (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in OTC Markets (OTCQX) in the USA as ADRs and ordinary shares (SEOAY, SEOFF, SEOJF). storaenso.com/investors

STORA ENSO OYJ

Media enquiries:
Carl Norell
SVP Corporate Communications
tel. +46 72 241 0349

Investor enquiries:
Anna-Lena Åström
SVP Investor Relations
tel. +46 70 210 7691

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/stora-enso-oyj/r/invitation-to-stora-enso-s-q2-2024-results-webcast-on-24-july-2024,c4013125

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invitation-to-stora-ensos-q2-2024-results-webcast-on-24-july-2024-302193091.html

