Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 10.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Goldman Sachs ruft Rohstoff-Superzyklus aus! Kauf-Alarm bei dieser Aktie
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QNH0 | ISIN: NO0010921232 | Ticker-Symbol: 7QF
Frankfurt
10.07.24
08:17 Uhr
0,241 Euro
-0,006
-2,35 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AKER HORIZONS ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AKER HORIZONS ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2340,24110:17
0,2350,24010:16
PR Newswire
10.07.2024 09:00 Uhr
157 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aker Horizons ASA: Invitation to presentation of second-quarter results 2024

LYSAKER, Norway, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Horizons (OSE: AKH) will publish its financial results for the second quarter 2024 on Tuesday 16 July 2024, at 07:00 CEST. An online presentation of the results will be held on the same day at 08:30 CEST.

Date: Tuesday 16 July 2024

Time: 08:30 CEST

Language: English

Link: https://akerhorizons.com/investors

Questions can be submitted prior to and during the presentation to ir@akerhorizons.com

For further information, please contact:
Marianne Stigset, Director of Communications and External Affairs
Tel: +47 41 18 84 82
Email: marianne.stigset@akerhorizons.com

Stian Andreassen, Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +47 41 64 31 07
Email: stian.andreassen@akerhorizons.com

About Aker Horizons

Aker Horizons develops green energy and green industry to accelerate the transition to net zero. The company is active in renewable energy, carbon capture and hydrogen and develops industrial-scale decarbonization projects. As part of the Aker group, Aker Horizons applies industrial, technological and capital markets expertise with a planet-positive purpose to drive decarbonization globally. Aker Horizons is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange and headquartered in Fornebu, Norway. Across its portfolio, the company is present on five continents.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-horizons/r/aker-horizons-asa--invitation-to-presentation-of-second-quarter-results-2024,c4013323

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-horizons-asa-invitation-to-presentation-of-second-quarter-results-2024-302193123.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.