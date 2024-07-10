DJ Amundi S&P Eurozone Dividend Aristocrat ESG UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi S&P Eurozone Dividend Aristocrat ESG UCITS ETF Acc (EDIV LN) Amundi S&P Eurozone Dividend Aristocrat ESG UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Jul-2024 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi S&P Eurozone Dividend Aristocrat ESG UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 09-Jul-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 10.6145 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8736297 CODE: EDIV LN ISIN: LU0959210781 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0959210781 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EDIV LN Sequence No.: 333112 EQS News ID: 1942979 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 10, 2024 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)