Amundi Fed Funds US Dollar Cash UCITS ETF Acc (FEDF LN) Amundi Fed Funds US Dollar Cash UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Jul-2024 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Fed Funds US Dollar Cash UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 09-Jul-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 115.8642 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4791564 CODE: FEDF LN ISIN: LU1233598447 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1233598447 Category Code: NAV TIDM: FEDF LN Sequence No.: 333118 EQS News ID: 1942991 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

July 10, 2024 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)