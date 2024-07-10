DJ Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist (DJEU LN) Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Jul-2024 / 09:11 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 09-Jul-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 367.0236 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 899947 CODE: DJEU LN ISIN: FR0007056841 =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0007056841 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DJEU LN Sequence No.: 333074 EQS News ID: 1942903 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

