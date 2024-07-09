Cohen & Steers, Inc.: Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For June 2024

NEW YORK, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $80.7 billion as of June 30, 2024, an increase of $221 million from assets under management of $80.5 billion at May 31, 2024. The increase was due to market appreciation of $771 million, partially offset by distributions of $372 million and net outflows of $178 million.
Assets Under Management
(unaudited)
($ in millions)
AUM
Net
Market
AUM
By investment vehicle:
5/31/2024
Flows
Appreciation
Distributions
6/30/2024
Institutional Accounts:
Advisory
$18,261
$29
$77
-
$18,367
Japan Subadvisory
8,214
(43)
198
(60)
8,309
Subadvisory excluding Japan
5,647
(118)
17
-
5,546
Total Institutional Accounts
32,122
(132)
292
(60)
32,222
Open-end Funds
37,284
(46)
474
(261)
37,451
Closed-end Funds
11,082
-
5
(51)
11,036
Total AUM
$80,488
($178)
$771
($372)
$80,709
About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including listed and private real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.
SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.