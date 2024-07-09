G Mining Ventures Corp: G Mining Ventures Announces Shareholder Approval of Arrangement with Reunion Gold

TSX: GMIN

G Mining shareholders overwhelmingly approved the combination with Reunion Gold

The arrangement is expected to close on or around July 15 th , 2024

, 2024 The $50 million private placement with La Mancha and Franco-Nevada was also approved and is expected to close on or around July 12 th, 2024

BROSSARD, QC, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - G Mining Ventures Corp. ("GMIN" or the "Corporation") (TSX: GMIN) (OTCQX: GMINF) is pleased to announce that its shareholders (the "Shareholders") have approved a special resolution (the "Arrangement Resolution") authorizing the plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") with Reunion Gold Corporation ("Reunion Gold"), previously announced on April 22, 2024, at the annual general and special meeting of Shareholders held earlier today (the "Meeting"). Under the Arrangement, a new entity ("New GMIN") will be formed to hold and manage the combined business of GMIN and Reunion Gold, which, subject to the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX"), will be listed on the TSX in substitution of GMIN.

For the Arrangement to proceed, the Arrangement Resolution required approval by (i) at least two-thirds of the votes cast by the Shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting, (ii) a majority of the votes cast by the Shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting, excluding the votes attached to the shares held by La Mancha Investments S.à r.l. ("La Mancha") and its related parties and joint actors; and (iii) pursuant to the rules of the TSX, a majority of the votes cast by the Shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting.

The Arrangement Resolution was approved as detailed below:



Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Total votes 405,748,930 100.00 % 16,258 0.00 % Votes excluding La Mancha 293,869,665 99.99 % 16,258 0.01 %

At the Meeting, Shareholders also approved the subscription price of C$2.279 at which, subject to the approval of the TSX, La Mancha and Franco-Nevada Corporation ("Franco- Nevada ") are to complete private placement investments in GMIN for expected aggregate proceeds of $50 million (US$25 million by each) (collectively, the "GMIN Private Placements").

For the GMIN Private Placements to proceed, the resolution approving the subscription price (the "GMIN Private Placements Resolution") required approval by a majority of the votes cast by the Shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting, excluding the votes attached to the shares held by La Mancha and Franco-Nevada and their associates and affiliates.

The GMIN Private Placements Resolution was approved as detailed below:



Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Votes excluding La Mancha and Franco-Nevada 248,771,832 99.83 % 426,591 0.17 %

In addition to the Arrangement Resolution and the Private Placements Resolution, at the Meeting, Shareholders also approved:

1. the election of Louis Gignac Sr., David Fennell, Louis-Pierre Gignac, Elif Lévesque, Norman MacDonald, Karim Nasr, Jason Neal, Carlos Vilhena and Sonia Zagury as directors of GMIN, as detailed below:



Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Louis Gignac Sr. 395,641,126 97.50 % 10,124,062 2.50 % Louis-Pierre Gignac 405,729,330 99.99 % 35,858 0.01 % David Fennell 385,298,337 94.96 % 20,466,851 5.04 % Elif Levesque 401,414,401 98.93 % 4,350,787 1.07 % Norman MacDonald 402,400,611 99.17 % 3,364,577 0.83 % Karim Nasr 385,881,079 95.10 % 19,884,109 4.90 % Jason Neal 405,727,561 99.99 % 37,627 0.01 % Carlos Vilhena 404,150,610 99.60 % 1,614,578 0.40 % Sonia Zagury 400,959,041 98.82 % 4,806,147 1.18 %

2. the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the independent auditors of GMIN for the ensuing year, as detailed below:

Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld 412,562,710 99.95 % 186,679 0.05 %

3. certain amendments to the by-laws of GMIN, as detailed below:

Votes For % For Votes Against % Against 391,479,929 96.48 % 14,285,259 3.52 %

Transaction Update

In addition to the approval by GMIN shareholders, GMIN was advised that Reunion Gold shareholders approved the Arrangement at their annual general and special meeting held earlier today.

The Arrangement is expected to become effective on or around July 15, 2024, subject to, among other things, GMIN obtaining a final order from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) (the "Court") in respect of the Arrangement and the satisfaction or waiver of certain other customary closing conditions. It is expected that two or three business days after the closing of the Arrangement, the common shares of New GMIN will be listed and posted for trading on TSX under the stock symbol "GMIN", in substitution for the presently listed GMIN shares.

The GMIN Private Placements are expected to close on or around July 12, 2024, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of certain customary closing conditions, as well as the approval of the TSX.

Additional details about the Arrangement, the GMIN Private Placements and the other matters in respect of which the Shareholders voted earlier today can be found in the joint management information circular dated June 7, 2024 prepared in connection with the Meeting, a copy of which is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under GMIN's issuer profile and on GMIN's website at www.gmin.gold.

About G Mining Ventures Corp.

G Mining Ventures Corp. (TSX: GMIN) (OTCQX: GMINF) is a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal projects, to capitalize on the value uplift from successful mine development. GMIN is well-positioned to grow into the next mid-tier precious metals producer by leveraging strong access to capital and proven development expertise. GMIN is currently anchored by its flagship Tocantinzinho Gold Project in mining friendly and prospective State of Pará, Brazil.

