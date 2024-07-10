EQS-News: Linde plc
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results
Linde Announces Second Quarter 2024 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule
Woking, UK, July 10, 2024 - Linde (Nasdaq: LIN) will release its second quarter 2024 financial results by 06:00 EDT/midday CEST on Friday, August 2, 2024. The Company will host and webcast its conference call at 09:00 EDT/15:00 CEST, which will be available to the public and the media in listen-only mode.
The earnings release and presentation materials can be accessed on Friday, August 2, 2024, at https://www.linde.com/investors/financial-reports.
About Linde
Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2023 sales of $33 billion. We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain, decarbonize and protect our planet.
The company serves a variety of end markets such as chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases and technologies are used in countless applications including production of clean hydrogen and carbon capture systems critical to the energy transition, life-saving medical oxygen and high-purity & specialty gases for electronics. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.
For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com
10.07.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Linde plc
|Forge, 43 Church Street West
|GU21 6HT Woking, Surrey
|United Kingdom
|Phone:
|+1-203-837-2210
|E-mail:
|Investor_Relations@Linde.com
|Internet:
|www.linde.com
|ISIN:
|IE000S9YS762
|Listed:
|Nasdaq
|EQS News ID:
|1943429
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1943429 10.07.2024 CET/CEST