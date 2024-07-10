Salesloft Inc.: HBX Group Chooses Salesloft to Drive Global Sales Transformation

Salesloft's end-to-end solutions laid the foundation for HBX Group to hit revenue growth goals

ATLANTA, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesloft, provider of the only Revenue Orchestration Platform that prioritizes, automates, and recommends actions to help revenue teams close more business, today announced that HBX Group , a leading B2B global Travel Tech company, has implemented Salesloft to unify its global systems and mature its revenue operations.

HBX Group began a three-month pilot program with Salesloft to transform the way the company sells. HBX leadership set aggressive goals to increase revenue, drive predictability, and decrease costs. Due to the pilot program's demonstrable success, HBX Group has significantly expanded its investment with Salesloft, deploying Salesloft across its entire revenue organization and increasing its number of licenses from 20 to 500.

"HBX Group's vision was clear: the company urgently needed to improve its salespeople's abilities to win new customers and grow existing customers," said Sam Loveland, Chief Customer Officer at Salesloft. "We offered a series of operating strategies to help HBX Group win more deals, eliminate churn, create consistency and repeatability across teams, and simplify its revenue orchestration tech stack."

Salesloft's solutions for HBX Group centered on:

"We set aggressive goals at the onset of our partnership with Salesloft," said Mark Antipof, Chief Growth Officer at HBX Group. "Our three-month pilot program made it clear that Salesloft could deliver the results we needed to scale. The platform allows us to track performance, interpret intent signals, and develop more effective strategies for customer targeting by integrating insights from across our global enterprise. The result is a new understanding of the progress we're making, the roadblocks our revenue teams face, and opportunities to do things differently."

