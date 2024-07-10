Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 10

10 July 2024

The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 09 July 2024

Total Assets Excluding current year income and expenses £49.207million Including current year income and expenses £49.497million Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 259.31p Including current year income and expenses 260.84p Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 259.70p Including current year income and expenses 261.09p

A monthly fact sheet and copies of the company's most recent interim and full annual reports and accounts are available for download from http://www.jupiteram.com/JGC and on request from the email address below.