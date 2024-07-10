Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2024) - Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (TSXV: NKL) (FSE: 3JC0) ("Nickel 28" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a proposed normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") to repurchase its common shares in connection with the adoption of a new shareholder capital return policy by the Company. In the opinion of management and the board of directors of the Company (the "Board"), the common shares have recently traded in a price range that represents a substantial discount to the Company's net asset value and does not reflect the underlying value of the Company.

"Using Nickel 28's excess liquidity to buy back common shares at their current trading price would be highly accretive to our net asset value per share," stated Christopher Wallace, Interim Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "Accordingly, the proposed purchase for cancellation of shares by Nickel 28 during these times will benefit the remaining shareholders by increasing their proportionate ownership in the Company," he continued.

The NCIB has been proposed in connection with the Board's adoption of a new shareholder capital return policy that articulates the Board's intended approach to the return of shareholder capital from free cash flow. A copy of this policy will be available on the Company's website at www.nickel28.com.

Nickel 28 has submitted a notice of intention to undertake the NCIB to the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") in connection with the purchase by Nickel 28 of up to 7,153,629 of its common shares, representing approximately 7.9% of the 90,143,722 common shares comprising Nickel 28's total issued and outstanding common shares as of July 9, 2024, less the 4,965,222 common shares to be cancelled pursuant to the settlement agreement previously announced on June 18, 2024. All common shares purchased by Nickel 28 will be purchased on the open market through the facilities of the TSXV in accordance with the rules, regulations and policies of the TSXV and will be cancelled. The actual number of common shares which may be purchased, and the timing of such purchases, will be determined by Nickel 28. Decisions regarding purchases will be based on market conditions, share price, best use of available cash, and other factors as determined by the Board from time to time. Nickel 28 intends to enter into an automatic purchase plan which will allow for the purchase for cancellation of common shares, subject to certain trading parameters, by its designated broker during times when Nickel 28 would ordinarily not be active in the market due to applicable securities regulatory restrictions or self-imposed blackout periods. Outside of these periods, the common shares will be repurchased by Nickel 28 at its discretion under the NCIB.

Nickel 28 has appointed Haywood Securities Inc. to administer the proposed NCIB on behalf of the Company.

The normal course issuer bid remains subject to the approval of the TSXV and will begin on the date that is two trading days after the TSXV's approval and will be open for a maximum period of 12 months. A further news release with additional details of the normal course issuer bid will be issued upon approval of the bid by the TSXV.

About Nickel 28

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. is a nickel-cobalt producer through its 8.56% joint-venture interest in the producing, long-life and world-class Ramu Nickel-Cobalt Operation located in Papua New Guinea. Ramu provides Nickel 28 with significant attributable nickel and cobalt production thereby offering our shareholders direct exposure to two metals which are critical to the adoption of electric vehicles. In addition, Nickel 28 manages a portfolio of 10 nickel and cobalt royalties on development and exploration projects in Canada, Australia and Papua New Guinea.

