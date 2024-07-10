

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Markets reacted cautiously to Fed Chair Jerome Powell's Senate testimony where he acknowledged the cooling in labor market as well as the risk of keeping monetary policy restrictive for too long. The spotlight is now on Chair Powell's testimony before the House of Representatives as well as the June CPI data release on Thursday. The month-on-month CPI is seen rising from the previous month's flat reading.



Wall Street Futures are directionless. European benchmarks are trading in positive territory. Asian stock indexes appeared overwhelmed by the Chinese inflation update that reflected a slowing recovery and closed on a mostly negative note.



Dollar Index edged down. Bond yields eased across regions. Crude oil prices are firm above the flatline. Gold gained amidst rising rate cut expectations. Major cryptocurrencies are trading in positive territory.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 39,283.70, down 0.02% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,586.10, up 0.16% Germany's DAX at 18,361.05, up 0.75% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,190.68, up 0.62% France's CAC 40 at 7,567.32, up 0.78% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,938.75, up 0.72% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 41,857.50, up 0.50% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,816.80, down 0.16% China's Shanghai Composite at 2,939.36, down 0.68% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 17,471.67, down 0.29%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0821, up 0.08% GBP/USD at 1.2808, up 0.20% USD/JPY at 161.53, up 0.13% AUD/USD at 0.6740, down 0.01% USD/CAD at 1.3633, down 0.01% Dollar Index at 105.09, down 0.04%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.273%, down 0.58% Germany at 2.5190%, down 2.44% France at 3.164%, down 2.89% U.K. at 4.1370%, down 0.60% Japan at 1.080%, down 0.46%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Sep) at $84.80, up 0.17%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Aug) at $81.48, up 0.09%. Gold Futures (Aug) at $2,381.35, up 0.57%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $58,551.19, up 1.89% Ethereum at $3,093.42, up 0.23% BNB at $524.31, up 1.70% Solana at $143.37, up 1.57% XRP at $0.4379, up 0.85%.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX