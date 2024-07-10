Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2024) - Sherpa II Holdings Corp. (TSXV: SHRP) (the "Company" or "Sherpa II") announces that on July 9, 2024, it granted options to acquire a total of 630,000 Common Shares of the Company.

The Company has granted options to acquire a total of 630,000 Common Shares which are exercisable for a period of five years at a price of $0.05 per share to various officers, directors and consultants. The options fully vest on the day of grant.

About the Company

Sherpa II Holdings Corp. is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company with a majority interest in the Bakar Claims located in northwestern Vancouver Island, British Columbia and a 100% undivided interest in all technical data relating to the Bakar Claims.

For further information please contact:

Thomas O'Neill

Chief Executive Officer

Tel. (604) 484-4170

