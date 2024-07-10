Invoice-based carbon footprint and carbon offset programs empower businesses of all sizes to enhance transparency and achieve their ESG goals

Zero Circle, a sustainable finance marketplace, and Wasabi Technologies, the hot cloud storage company, have partnered to develop a suite of sustainability-focused solutions for cloud storage that give businesses the data they need to make decisions that reduce their environmental impact.

Wasabi cloud storage integrated Zero Circle's invoice-based carbon footprint calculator to give customers transparency and real-time assessment of their carbon footprint. Customers can upload their Wasabi invoice to Zero Circle's carbon calculator to determine their estimated CO2 footprint based on actual data stored in a Wasabi storage region, increasing the accuracy of their ESG benchmarking with their peers and helping them make more sustainable business decisions.

According to the Wasabi 2024 Global Cloud Storage Index, sustainability ranks among the top three most important considerations for buyers when choosing a cloud storage service. Factors like ESG commitments, energy-efficient architecture design, and native tools for carbon footprint calculation are all increasingly important to modern enterprises as they adopt cloud infrastructure services. As a result, the survey found that cloud service providers must deliver accurate, reliable tools, metrics, and programs to meet customer expectations.

This joint initiative leverages Zero Circle's deep expertise in sustainability and product carbon footprint measurement with Wasabi's leadership in cloud storage to drive sustainability in the cloud storage industry and create innovative solutions that support businesses with their sustainability initiatives. The solution's unique features and flexibility make it a powerful resource for companies seeking to measure and track their cloud sustainability, such as real-time emissions calculations integrated directly into the purchases from supply chain partners.

"Partnering with Zero Circle underscores Wasabi's dedication to providing top-tier, sustainable cloud storage solutions," said David Boland, vice president of cloud strategy at Wasabi Technologies. "Zero Circle's carbon footprint calculation has already enabled Wasabi, our partners, and customers to gain a deeper understanding of our environmental impact. By integrating this solution into our supply chain, we are amplifying these benefits for everyone involved."

"Announcing our collaboration with Wasabi marks a significant step in advancing environmental sustainability within the cloud storage sector," said Hemanth Setty, founder and CEO of Zero Circle. "This partnership leverages our combined strengths and underscores our mutual dedication to fostering a more sustainable future, paving the way for innovative and groundbreaking solutions."

The carbon footprint solution is now available to all Wasabi customers. The Zero Circle Wasabi collaboration will also explore other eco-friendly initiatives, such as renewable energy procurement and carbon offset programs in an effort to further reduce environmental impact of cloud storage.

About Zero Circle

Zero Circle is a green finance marketplace that simplifies access to green capital for mid-tier businesses. Its AI-powered platform streamlines sustainability assessments and reporting and automates financial and sustainability KPIs to incentivize green financing. The company helps its customers finance and build sustainable practices by tracking, managing, and reporting sustainability and financial performance with lenders, partners, and customers.

Click here to learn more about Zero Circle or follow them on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Wasabi Technologies

Recognized as one of the technology industry's fastest growing companies, Wasabi is on a mission to store the world's data by making cloud storage affordable, predictable and secure. With Wasabi, visionary companies gain the freedom to use their data whenever they like without being hit with unpredictable fees or vendor lock-in. Instead, they're free to build best-of-breed solutions with the industry's fastest-growing ecosystem of independent cloud application partners. Customers and partners all over the world trust Wasabi to help them put their data to work so they can unlock their full potential. Visit wasabi.com to learn more.

