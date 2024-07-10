Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 10.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Unser Top-Performer im Goldsektor! Weitere Gewinne in Sicht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 519000 | ISIN: DE0005190003 | Ticker-Symbol: BMW
Xetra
10.07.24
16:21 Uhr
90,00 Euro
+2,30
+2,62 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
DAX
Prime Standard
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
BMW AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BMW AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
90,0090,0416:37
89,9890,0216:37
PR Newswire
10.07.2024 15:24 Uhr
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AirConsole and Sony Pictures Television launch today "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" in BMW Cars with innovative text-to -speech technology

ZURICH, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AirConsole, the leading in-car gaming platform, in collaboration with Sony Pictures Television, launches today the exclusive "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" game for BMW vehicles. This thrilling new version of the iconic quiz show brings the excitement of the hot seat directly to the car, offering an unmatched entertainment experience for drivers and passengers alike.

"Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" by AirConsole transforms your BMW into a high-stakes game show arena. Whether competing solo for the million-dollar prize or challenging friends in Party Mode, the game offers an immersive quiz show experience. The advanced text-to-speech technology reads out questions and personalizes gameplay by recognizing and using players' names, providing an engaging sonic experience. Players can use lifelines like removing incorrect answers, asking the audience, or swapping questions, all accessible through their smartphones. With a dynamic soundtrack and the iconic question "Is that your final answer?", the game delivers an authentic and thrilling quiz show atmosphere.

"We are thrilled to see 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?' come to life in BMW cars through AirConsole," said Michael Fuller, VP of Games at AirConsole. "We've dedicated ourselves to pioneering in-car gaming, and it's incredibly rewarding to now offer renowned games like this with a personalized, immersive experience to our users."

About AirConsole:

AirConsole is the leading platform for in-car gaming, transforming vehicles into interactive entertainment hubs with a diverse range of games and seamless smartphone integration.

About Sony Pictures Television:

Sony Pictures Television (SPT) is one of the television industry's leading content providers, producing, distributing, and carrying programming worldwide in every genre and for every platform. In addition to managing one of the industry's largest libraries of award-winning feature films, television shows and formats, SPT is home to a thriving global content business, operating a robust portfolio of wholly-owned and joint-venture production companies across the U.S., Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific, as well as linear and digital channels around the world. SPT is a Sony Pictures Entertainment Company, a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Group Corporation.

About BMW:

BMW is a global leader in automotive excellence, known for innovation, quality, and performance. With AirConsole, BMW sets the standard for in-car entertainment, enhancing the driving experience.

For more information about AirConsole, or to explore its gaming catalog, visit airconsole.com.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8UWAl_Yxb8M
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2458114/AirConsole.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2169070/4804712/AirConsole_BMW_Logo.jpg

CONTACT: Amanda Lotzer, office@n-dream.com

AirConsole and the BMW Group, in collaboration with Sony Pictures Television, launch 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?' with innovative text-to-speech technology.

AirConsole BMW Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/airconsole-and-sony-pictures-television-launch-today-who-wants-to-be-a-millionaire-in-bmw-cars-with-innovative-text-to--speech-technology-302193573.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.