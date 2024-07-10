Anzeige
10.07.2024 15:48 Uhr
Athletica Sport Systems Inc.: FOUR INDUSTRY LEADERS UNITE TO FORM INTERNATIONAL RINK MANUFACTURERS ASSOCIATION

WATERLOO, ON, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletica Sport Systems Inc., CIMCO Refrigeration (a division of Toromont Industries Limited), Jet Ice Limited and Zamboni Company Ltd. are announcing the formation of the International Rink Manufacturers Association ("IRMA").

Owners and operators of ice arenas face mounting challenges with rising costs, aging infrastructure, and the need for strategic asset planning. The four companies formed the organization to safeguard and advance the future of venues that are home to ice sports around the world.

The companies' collective vast knowledge of the industry as a whole and their complementary assortment of products and services ensure that the group is uniquely qualified to represent the best interests of rink operators, no matter the scale of their facility's operation or the limit to resources.

In an industry where recruiting, training, and retaining skilled personnel is difficult, a focus of this organization will be to provide continuous learning opportunities, fostering professional growth. The members of IRMA already showcase their industry leadership as it relates to training and development, with individual courses brought to the arenas and their employees to ensure consistency with product operation and reinforce best practices.

IRMA will work to pursue meaningful and measurable solutions for an industry faced with finding eco-friendly solutions to minimize its impact. Collaborating with government leaders and municipalities alike to develop and leverage incentives for sustainable practices will bring financial value to the rink level, allowing further adoption of products and services which will save time, money, and resources.

For additional information, visit www.internationalrink.com.

Find IRMA at these upcoming events:

ASM Global OSCAR Conference in Knoxville, TN, July 14 - 17, 2024

CIMCO/IRMA Innovation Day in Edmonton, AB, November 7 - 8, 2024

Contact: Greg Taylor, greg@jetice.com; Andrew McRae, amcrae@athletica.com, info@internationalrink.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/four-industry-leaders-unite-to-form-international-rink-manufacturers-association-302192397.html

