Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 10.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Unser Top-Performer im Goldsektor! Weitere Gewinne in Sicht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 604843 | ISIN: DE0006048432 | Ticker-Symbol: HEN3
Xetra
10.07.24
16:24 Uhr
81,50 Euro
-0,20
-0,24 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
DAX
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
HENKEL AG & CO KGAA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HENKEL AG & CO KGAA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
81,5481,5816:40
81,5481,5616:41
ACCESSWIRE
10.07.2024 15:50 Uhr
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Henkel Hot Melt Labeling Products Earn APR Design for Recyclability Recognition

Driving packaging sustainability in the consumer goods market

BRIDGEWATER, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2024 / Henkel, a global leader in adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings, has been recognized by the Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR) for meeting the highest criteria for recyclability according to the APR Design Guide for Plastics Recyclability for five TECHNOMELT® labeling products:

  • TECHNOMELT® EM 115

  • TECHNOMELT® EM 377

  • TECHNOMELT® EM 310

  • TECHNOMELT® EM 598 RE

  • TECHNOMELT® EM 386 RE

APR Design for Recyclability Recognition provides independent validation that a package or packaging component is compatible with the North American recycling system. This process confirms the product meets the highest criteria for plastics recyclability according to the APR Design Guide.

"We are proud of the strides we continue to make in packaging and labeling adhesives to drive more sustainable solutions for our customers, the industry and consumers," said Jean-Philippe Caye, Vice President of North America's Consumer Goods Adhesive business. "Henkel's labeling products provide a variety of options to aid in PET (polyethylene terephthalate) recycling for containers and help our packaging and consumer goods customers meet their own sustainability commitments."

"APR congratulates Henkel for taking action to improve the recyclability of their packaging adhesives and receive APR Design Recognition," said Steve Alexander, APR President & CEO. "Recyclable packaging means less waste, more efficient use of limited natural resources, and more high-quality post-consumer resin (PCR) for new products."

Hot melt labeling adhesives are used in a variety of packaging and container applications across fast moving consumer goods products. Henkel's portfolio of TECHNOMELT® EM labeling adhesives assure reliable, sustainable bonding and secure label application. TECHNOMELT® adhesives are trusted for reliability, quality, and proven results across a variety of applications. The TECHNOMELT® product portfolio includes biobased formulations, as well as innovative solutions like wash-off features to support a circular economy. To learn more about Henkel's sustainable solutions, visit henkel-northamerica.com/sustainability.

* TECHNOMELT® is a registered trademark of Henkel and/or its affiliates in the USA, Germany and elsewhere.
* APR DESIGN is a trademark of the Association of Plastic Recyclers, Inc.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Henkel on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Henkel
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/henkel
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Henkel



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.