Henkel Hot Melt Labeling Products Earn APR Design for Recyclability Recognition

BRIDGEWATER, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2024 / Henkel, a global leader in adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings, has been recognized by the Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR) for meeting the highest criteria for recyclability according to the APR Design Guide for Plastics Recyclability for five TECHNOMELT® labeling products:

TECHNOMELT® EM 115

TECHNOMELT® EM 377

TECHNOMELT® EM 310

TECHNOMELT® EM 598 RE

TECHNOMELT® EM 386 RE

APR Design for Recyclability Recognition provides independent validation that a package or packaging component is compatible with the North American recycling system. This process confirms the product meets the highest criteria for plastics recyclability according to the APR Design Guide.

"We are proud of the strides we continue to make in packaging and labeling adhesives to drive more sustainable solutions for our customers, the industry and consumers," said Jean-Philippe Caye, Vice President of North America's Consumer Goods Adhesive business. "Henkel's labeling products provide a variety of options to aid in PET (polyethylene terephthalate) recycling for containers and help our packaging and consumer goods customers meet their own sustainability commitments."

"APR congratulates Henkel for taking action to improve the recyclability of their packaging adhesives and receive APR Design Recognition," said Steve Alexander, APR President & CEO. "Recyclable packaging means less waste, more efficient use of limited natural resources, and more high-quality post-consumer resin (PCR) for new products."

Hot melt labeling adhesives are used in a variety of packaging and container applications across fast moving consumer goods products. Henkel's portfolio of TECHNOMELT® EM labeling adhesives assure reliable, sustainable bonding and secure label application. TECHNOMELT® adhesives are trusted for reliability, quality, and proven results across a variety of applications. The TECHNOMELT® product portfolio includes biobased formulations, as well as innovative solutions like wash-off features to support a circular economy. To learn more about Henkel's sustainable solutions, visit henkel-northamerica.com/sustainability.

* TECHNOMELT® is a registered trademark of Henkel and/or its affiliates in the USA, Germany and elsewhere.

* APR DESIGN is a trademark of the Association of Plastic Recyclers, Inc.

