The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 10
The Diverse Income Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 09 July 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to 09 July 2024 96.68p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 94.05p per ordinary share
10 July 2024
Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45