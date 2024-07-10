Medical Case Management Market is projected to expand to USD 12.3 billion at a CAGR of 6.1% between 2024 and 2034 | Exclusive Report by Transparency Market Research, Inc.

The process involved in healthcare practices, which constitutes planning, assessment, facilitation, patient care coordination, evaluating treatments provided, and advocating the overall quality of the treatment is called medical case management.

WILMINGTON, Del., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The projected size of the worldwide medical case management market is set to reach USD 12.3 billion by 2034, which was measured at USD 6.4 billion in 2023. Owing to different key industrial forces, the competitive landscape is likely to progress at a moderate CAGR of 6.1% through the forecast era, creating many prospects for leading players in the sector.

With the growing geriatric population across the world, the necessity to deliver better healthcare practices spurs. Geriatric healthcare management can consist of a wide range of medical assistance services. The growing preference for home care models is augmenting the size of the said ecosystem. Finance facilities, including banking services, medical assistance, and other legal activities can be facilitated using medical case management services.

The dependence of aged people on such services depicts the necessity of third-party involvement in providing better healthcare facilities, and therefore, this is a key driver for the competitive landscape. Apart from providing better healthcare and related facilities to patients, medical case management ensures that families of patients can make correct decisions. Such services provide a thorough knowledge regarding various parameters that are closely related to the patient's health. Based on such factors, families can take appropriate actions to provide better healthcare facilities to their patients.

Medical Case Management Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period? 2024-2034 Base Year? 2020-2022 Size in 2023 US$ 6.4 Bn Forecast (Value) in 2034 US$ 12.3 Bn Growth Rate (CAGR) 6.1 % No. of Pages 123 Pages Segments covered Mode of Service, Severity of Service, End-user

Medical tourism is observed to have gained momentum in recent years. The said trend is expected to govern several sectors of the healthcare industry, including the medical case management market. Cost-effective and specialized healthcare solutions can be availed with the help of medical tourism. Globalization of healthcare facilities can be facilitated using medical tourism.

Customer relationship management (CRM), which is an integral part of medical case management, can provide better healthcare solutions to patients who lack facilities in their local areas. The assessment of patients' preferences yields into better understanding of the demand of patients. Pertaining to such requirements, appropriate medications, services, and treatments can be provided to patients.

Key Findings from the Market Report

The competitive space of the medical case management market can be segmented into many categories, depending on various governing factors. Pertaining to the mode of service segment, the web-based management service category is expected to generate more revenue due to the rising demand for homecare settings and growing telehealth practices.

Similar to the previously discussed case, the telephonic case management service category is expected to gain momentum due to the augmentation of medical practices into remote healthcare assistance.

The chronic pain case management category of the severity of the service segment is likely to govern the ecosystem. Due to the prevalence of such cases, the demand for the segment is expected to proliferate.

Hospitals and clinics of the end-user segment are likely to govern a larger share of the industry. Due to the rising number of patients visiting clinics and hospitals, the demand for the segment is likely to grow.

Regional Profile

With the rising government investments in the development of the healthcare infrastructure in Asia-Pacific , prospects for key players in the medical case management industry can be enhanced.

, prospects for key players in the medical case management industry can be enhanced. The emphasis on research and development in the healthcare sector in Europe can augment technology related to medical case management. This can fuel the size of the competitive space.

Technological innovations in North America can drive the growth of the market in the region. The efficiency of medical case management tools can be enhanced by channeling such innovations.

Competitive Landscape

Leading players in the medical case management industry expand using various key expansion strategies, including strategic partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations.

Genex Services, LLC is a key player offering solutions like field case management, medicare set-aside, utilization review, and pharmacy intervention.

is a key player offering solutions like field case management, medicare set-aside, utilization review, and pharmacy intervention. Healthcare Solutions Inc. provides various services, including home assessment and modification, equipment rentals, and financing and funding.

provides various services, including home assessment and modification, equipment rentals, and financing and funding. Precyse Solutions, LLC is another key player offering clinical coding, medical transcription, departmental outsourcing services, oncology data management, and so on.

Key Players

Genex Services LLC

EagleOne Case Management Solutions Inc.

EK Health Services Inc.

Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Europ Assistance-Global Corporate Solutions

Precyse Solutions LLC

Axiom Medical Consulting LLC

Managed Medical Review Organization Inc.

Medical Case Management Group

Key Developments in the Medical Case Management Market

In February 2024 , Genex Services, LLC launched NJ DPR+, aiming to support auto injury claim management in New Jersey.

, Genex Services, LLC launched NJ DPR+, aiming to support auto injury claim management in New Jersey. In April 2024, Healthcare Solutions Inc. acquired CCD Health. This strategic development leveraged a consolidated position to the firm in the sector.

Market Segmentation

Mode of Service

Web-based Management Service

Telephonic Case Management Service

Field Case Management

Others (Bilingual Field Case Management Service)

Severity of Service

Catastrophic Case Management

Chronic Pain Case Management

Independent Medical Examinations

Long-term Disability

Short-term Disability

End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Homecare Settings

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

