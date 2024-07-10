Anzeige
PB Financial Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2024 Earnings

ROCKY MOUNT, NC / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2024 / Ted E. Whitehurst, President and CEO of PB Financial Corporation (OTCQX:PBNC), the holding company (the "Company") for Providence Bank, reported net income available to common shareholders for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, of $4,111,594 million compared to $3,742,273 million for the same period in 2023, an increase of 9.89%. For the six-month period ended June 30, 2024, net income available to common shareholders was $7,280,844 million compared to $7,454,287 million for the same period in 2023, a decrease of 2.33%. This included merger related expenses in the second quarter, 2024 of $745,776 and year-to-date expenses of $811,738.

As of June 30, 2024, the Company reported total assets of $1.261 billion compared to $879.1 million on June 30, 2023, an increase of 43.45%. Total deposits were $1.051 billion and gross loans were $1.066 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2024, compared to total deposits of $698.2 million and gross loans of $713.1 million at the end of the second quarter of 2023, increases of 50.54% and 49.47%, respectively.

Whitehurst commented, "I am pleased to report to our shareholders that we have continued to perform well in 2024. We successfully completed our merger with Coastal Bank & Trust in April, which contributed to strong earnings and balance sheet growth in the second quarter compared to the same period in 2023."

For the six-month period ended June 30, 2024, the Company had basic earnings of $2.76 per share compared to $3.32 per share for the same period last year, a decrease of 16.87%. As of June 30, 2024, the book value per common share was $37.19 compared to $31.74 on June 30, 2023, an increase of 17.17%. On August 23, 2024, the Company will pay its third quarter dividend of $0.54 per share for each share of common stock outstanding. This will be the 51st consecutive quarterly cash dividend paid.

Providence Bank is a state-chartered community bank headquartered at 450 N. Winstead Avenue in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, with branches in Rocky Mount, Tarboro, Nashville, Wilson, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Holly Ridge, Morehead City, Richlands, and a loan production office in New Bern.

www.pbknc.com

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding PB Financial Corporation. Those statements may include but are not limited to statements regarding the Company's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements identified by words such as "believes," "considers," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects," "would be," and similar expressions. These statements are based upon current beliefs and expectations of management of PB Financial Corporation and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual or future results or events may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. PB Financial Corporation does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements in this press release. The information as of and for the quarters ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023 as presented are unaudited.

For more information, contact:
Ted E. Whitehurst, President and CEO
252-467-2990; twhitehurst@pbknc.com

PB Financial Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheets and Statements of Operations

Balance Sheets

June 30,

December 31,

In Thousands

2024

2023

Assets

(unaudited)

*

Cash and due from banks

$

16,221

$

9,393

Interest-earning deposits with banks

19,685

15,585

Investment securities

110,417

98,045

Loans, gross

1,064,919

827,803

Allowance for credit losses

(9,766

)

(6,743

)

Intangible assets

18,728

4,064

Other assets

40,874

34,240

Total assets

$

1,261,078

$

982,387


Liabilities and

Stockholders' Equity

Deposits

$

1,050,994

$

803,536

Borrowed funds

72,894

83,697

Other liabilities

10,511

7,629

Shareholders' Equity

126,679

87,525

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

1,261,078

$

982,387


Book value per share

$

37.19

$

35.08

Tangible book value per share

$

30.79

$

33.45

Statements of Operations

For the three months ended

For the six months ended

In Thousands

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Interest income

$

20,034

$

12,825

$

35,674

$

24,987

Interest expense

8,900

5,145

16,784

9,627

Net interest income

11,134

7,680

18,890

15,360

Provision for credit losses

20

-

192

238

Net interest income after

provision for credit losses

11,114

7,680

18,698

15,122

Non interest income

489

301

788

611

Non interest expense

5,771

3,028

9,226

6,151

Income before income taxes

5,832

4,953

10,260

9,582

Income tax expense

1,406

1,211

2,504

2,128

Net income

4,426

3,742

7,756

7,454

Preferred stock dividends

314

-

475

-

Net income available to common stockholders

$

4,112

$

3,742

$

7,281

$

7,454


Net income per common share - basic

$

1.45

$

1.66

$

2.76

$

3.32

Net income per common share - diluted

$

1.40

$

1.61

$

2.65

$

3.21


* Derived from audited financial statements

SOURCE: PB Financial Corp



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
