PB Financial Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2024 Earnings

ROCKY MOUNT, NC / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2024 / Ted E. Whitehurst, President and CEO of PB Financial Corporation (OTCQX:PBNC), the holding company (the "Company") for Providence Bank, reported net income available to common shareholders for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, of $4,111,594 million compared to $3,742,273 million for the same period in 2023, an increase of 9.89%. For the six-month period ended June 30, 2024, net income available to common shareholders was $7,280,844 million compared to $7,454,287 million for the same period in 2023, a decrease of 2.33%. This included merger related expenses in the second quarter, 2024 of $745,776 and year-to-date expenses of $811,738.
As of June 30, 2024, the Company reported total assets of $1.261 billion compared to $879.1 million on June 30, 2023, an increase of 43.45%. Total deposits were $1.051 billion and gross loans were $1.066 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2024, compared to total deposits of $698.2 million and gross loans of $713.1 million at the end of the second quarter of 2023, increases of 50.54% and 49.47%, respectively.
Whitehurst commented, "I am pleased to report to our shareholders that we have continued to perform well in 2024. We successfully completed our merger with Coastal Bank & Trust in April, which contributed to strong earnings and balance sheet growth in the second quarter compared to the same period in 2023."
For the six-month period ended June 30, 2024, the Company had basic earnings of $2.76 per share compared to $3.32 per share for the same period last year, a decrease of 16.87%. As of June 30, 2024, the book value per common share was $37.19 compared to $31.74 on June 30, 2023, an increase of 17.17%. On August 23, 2024, the Company will pay its third quarter dividend of $0.54 per share for each share of common stock outstanding. This will be the 51st consecutive quarterly cash dividend paid.
Providence Bank is a state-chartered community bank headquartered at 450 N. Winstead Avenue in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, with branches in Rocky Mount, Tarboro, Nashville, Wilson, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Holly Ridge, Morehead City, Richlands, and a loan production office in New Bern.
This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding PB Financial Corporation. Those statements may include but are not limited to statements regarding the Company's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements identified by words such as "believes," "considers," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects," "would be," and similar expressions. These statements are based upon current beliefs and expectations of management of PB Financial Corporation and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual or future results or events may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. PB Financial Corporation does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements in this press release. The information as of and for the quarters ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023 as presented are unaudited.
For more information, contact:
Ted E. Whitehurst, President and CEO
252-467-2990; twhitehurst@pbknc.com
Consolidated Balance Sheets and Statements of Operations
Balance Sheets
June 30,
December 31,
In Thousands
2024
2023
Assets
(unaudited)
*
Cash and due from banks
$
16,221
$
9,393
Interest-earning deposits with banks
19,685
15,585
Investment securities
110,417
98,045
Loans, gross
1,064,919
827,803
Allowance for credit losses
(9,766
)
(6,743
)
Intangible assets
18,728
4,064
Other assets
40,874
34,240
Total assets
$
1,261,078
$
982,387
Liabilities and
Stockholders' Equity
Deposits
$
1,050,994
$
803,536
Borrowed funds
72,894
83,697
Other liabilities
10,511
7,629
Shareholders' Equity
126,679
87,525
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,261,078
$
982,387
Book value per share
$
37.19
$
35.08
Tangible book value per share
$
30.79
$
33.45
Statements of Operations
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
In Thousands
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Interest income
$
20,034
$
12,825
$
35,674
$
24,987
Interest expense
8,900
5,145
16,784
9,627
Net interest income
11,134
7,680
18,890
15,360
Provision for credit losses
20
-
192
238
Net interest income after
provision for credit losses
11,114
7,680
18,698
15,122
Non interest income
489
301
788
611
Non interest expense
5,771
3,028
9,226
6,151
Income before income taxes
5,832
4,953
10,260
9,582
Income tax expense
1,406
1,211
2,504
2,128
Net income
4,426
3,742
7,756
7,454
Preferred stock dividends
314
-
475
-
Net income available to common stockholders
$
4,112
$
3,742
$
7,281
$
7,454
Net income per common share - basic
$
1.45
$
1.66
$
2.76
$
3.32
Net income per common share - diluted
$
1.40
$
1.61
$
2.65
$
3.21
* Derived from audited financial statements
