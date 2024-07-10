Italy's regional governments approved 3. 358 MW of solar in the first half of this year, with Sicily leading by approving around one-third of the total new capacity. From pv magazine Italy The regional governments of Italy approved 3,358 MW of solar projects in the first six months of this year, according to data collected by pv magazine Italy. Sicily authorized the most solar capacity at 1,011 MW, followed by Puglia with 602. 4 MW and Lazio with 362. 6 MW. Puglia led in the number of authorizations, with 94 between single authorizations (AU) and simplified authorization procedures (PAS), followed ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...