

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Acosta Group, a collective of retail, marketing and foodservice agencies, Wednesday announced the expansion of a partnership with The J.M.Smucker Co. (SJM) to include sales, retail merchandising, and digital commerce across North America.



During the expansion of engagement, Acosta will provide a suite of sales and marketing solutions for its brands across U.S. grocery and mass retail, and leverage the representation of the Company's brands by activating its In-Store Services merchandising team.



Brian Wynne, president and CEO of Acosta Group, commented, 'Our integrated sales and marketing agencies will support Smucker with everything from headquarter sales to digital commerce, demonstrating our ability to provide our CPG clients with frictionless access to our complete set of services and solutions.'



Currently, J.M.Smucker Company's stock is trading at $109.82, up 0.41 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



