Chubb Limited: Chubb Reorganizes Latin American Region into Three Sub-Regions; Appoints Leaders for Each Territory

Region now comprises Northern Latin America, Southern Latin America and Brazil

ZURICH, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) today announced changes to its Latin America region's structure and leadership. To better serve customers and distribution partners, and to take full advantage of future growth opportunities throughout Latin America, the company has reorganized the region into three sub-regions - Northern Latin America, Southern Latin America and Brazil - and appointed leaders for each territory:

  • Diego Sosa, currently Country President of Mexico, will now have expanded responsibility over Northern Latin America. In addition to retaining his current responsibilities for Mexico, Sosa will lead a sub-region that includes Central America, Panama and Puerto Rico. The Country Presidents of these additional geographies will now report to Sosa.
  • Mario Romanelli, currently Country President of Chile and head of the company's Andean Region, will now have expanded responsibility for Southern Latin America. In addition to retaining his current responsibilities for Chile, Romanelli will lead a sub-region that includes Argentina, Ecuador, Colombia and Peru. The Country Presidents of these additional geographies will now report to Romanelli.
  • Leandro Martinez, the Country President of Brazil, will retain his current responsibilities for this significant territory.

Sosa, Romanelli and Martinez will continue to report to Federico Spagnoli, Regional President, Latin America and Division President, Consumer Lines, Overseas General Insurance.

"Our new regional structure with its three sub-regions recognizes the significant growth and success we have experienced in the region and will enable us to bring the full capabilities of Chubb, with greater focus and service quality, to our commercial and consumer clients and partners," said Spagnoli. "Diego, Mario and Leandro are proven Chubb leaders with excellent track records of accomplishment. Each of these executives will lead a territory of considerable size, importance and opportunity for the company. I have great confidence in their future success."

About Chubb
Chubb is a world leader in insurance. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 40,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.

SOURCE Chubb Limited

