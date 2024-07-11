

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Gerresheimer AG (GRRMF.PK) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year



The company's bottom line came in at Euro32.931 million, or Euro0.94 per share. This compares with Euro35.595 million, or Euro1.05 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Gerresheimer AG reported adjusted earnings of Euro43.5 million or Euro1.24 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.6% to Euro502.378 million from Euro499.604 million last year.



Gerresheimer AG earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): Euro32.931 Mln. vs. Euro35.595 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): Euro0.94 vs. Euro1.05 last year. -Revenue (Q2): Euro502.378 Mln vs. Euro499.604 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: Euro 4.62 Full year revenue guidance: Euro 1.977 Bln



