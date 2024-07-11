ARK Invest UCITS ICAV - Re: Dividend Payment

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 11

For Immediate Release:11 July 2024

ARK INVEST UCITS ICAV

Re: Dividend Payment

The Directors of ARK INVEST UCITS ICAV (the "Fund") wish to announce the following dividend paid by the Fund for the semi-annual dividend.

Announcement Date: 11 July 2024

Ex-Date: 18 July 2024

Record Date: 19 July 2024

Payment Date: 30 July 2024

Sub-Fund/Share Class ISIN Currency Amount per Share RIZE GLOBAL SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE UCITS ETF IE000QUCVEN9 USD 0.0697

Enquiries to:

Northern Trust International Fund

Administration Services (Ireland) Limited Ruaidhri Corcoran+353 1 5318194

IQ EQ Fund Management (Ireland) Limited Paul Boland+353 1 697 1684