Donnerstag, 11.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Vor neuer Rallye? Diese Aktie könne erhebliches Aufholpotenzial aufweisen
WKN: A3ENM8 | ISIN: IE000QUCVEN9 | Ticker-Symbol: RIZD
Tradegate
10.07.24
21:03 Uhr
4,742 Euro
+0,017
+0,35 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RIZE GLOBAL SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE UCITS ETF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIZE GLOBAL SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE UCITS ETF 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,6954,73109:24
4,7034,73809:04
PR Newswire
11.07.2024 08:06 Uhr
54 Leser
ARK Invest UCITS ICAV - Re: Dividend Payment

ARK Invest UCITS ICAV - Re: Dividend Payment

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 11

For Immediate Release:11 July 2024

ARK INVEST UCITS ICAV

Re: Dividend Payment

The Directors of ARK INVEST UCITS ICAV (the "Fund") wish to announce the following dividend paid by the Fund for the semi-annual dividend.

Announcement Date: 11 July 2024

Ex-Date: 18 July 2024

Record Date: 19 July 2024

Payment Date: 30 July 2024

Sub-Fund/Share Class

ISIN

Currency

Amount per Share

RIZE GLOBAL SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE UCITS ETF

IE000QUCVEN9

USD

0.0697

Enquiries to:

Northern Trust International Fund

Administration Services (Ireland) Limited Ruaidhri Corcoran+353 1 5318194

IQ EQ Fund Management (Ireland) Limited Paul Boland+353 1 697 1684


Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.