ARK Invest UCITS ICAV - Re: Dividend Payment
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 11
For Immediate Release:11 July 2024
ARK INVEST UCITS ICAV
Re: Dividend Payment
The Directors of ARK INVEST UCITS ICAV (the "Fund") wish to announce the following dividend paid by the Fund for the semi-annual dividend.
Announcement Date: 11 July 2024
Ex-Date: 18 July 2024
Record Date: 19 July 2024
Payment Date: 30 July 2024
Sub-Fund/Share Class
ISIN
Currency
Amount per Share
RIZE GLOBAL SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE UCITS ETF
IE000QUCVEN9
USD
0.0697
Enquiries to:
Northern Trust International Fund
Administration Services (Ireland) Limited Ruaidhri Corcoran+353 1 5318194
IQ EQ Fund Management (Ireland) Limited Paul Boland+353 1 697 1684