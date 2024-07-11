Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 11.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Vor neuer Rallye? Diese Aktie könne erhebliches Aufholpotenzial aufweisen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JGY5 | ISIN: GB00B5N0P849 | Ticker-Symbol: JWG1
Frankfurt
11.07.24
09:06 Uhr
2,398 Euro
-0,030
-1,24 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,4262,47209:35
2,4262,47209:35
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
JOHN WOOD
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC2,398-1,24 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.