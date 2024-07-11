Anzeige
Amundi USD Corporate Bond PAB Net Zero Ambition UCITS ETF Dist (USIG LN) 
Amundi USD Corporate Bond PAB Net Zero Ambition UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 
11-Jul-2024 / 09:06 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi USD Corporate Bond PAB Net Zero Ambition UCITS ETF Dist 
DEALING DATE: 10-Jul-2024 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 92.3057 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1594043 
CODE: USIG LN 
ISIN: LU1285959703 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
