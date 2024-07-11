TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Monthly Factsheet & Commentary - June 2024
TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 57985,LEI: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)
Monthly Factsheet
Factsheet Commentary
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited has today published its monthly factsheet and commentary to the end of June 2024. Copies can be downloaded from the Company's website:
For professional/institutional investors: https://www.twentyfouram.com/view/GG00BJVDZ946/twentyfour-select-monthly-income-fund
For retail investors:
https://selectmonthlyincomefund.com
For further information, please contact:
|Numis Securities Limited:
|George Shiel
|+44 (0)20 7260 1000
|Hugh Jonathan
|TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited:
|John Magrath
|+44 (0)20 7015 8900
|Alistair Wilson
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Commentary June 2024
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Factsheet June 2024