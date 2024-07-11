atNorth Achieves ISO45001 Certification for its Health & Safety Management System

atNorth has also extended additional ISO certifications as part of continual business improvement.

REYKJAVÍK, Iceland, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- atNorth, the leading Nordic colocation, high-performance computing, and artificial intelligence service provider, has announced that it has achieved ISO45001 accreditation and extended additional ISO certifications as it strives for continual business improvement.

The business has received full ISO45001 certification for its occupational health & safety management system and has extended its ISO14001 certification for its environmental management system to its newer data centers. In addition to this, atNorth has also extended the ISO27001 certification for its information security management system as part of the procurement of Gompute in 2023, aligning these sites with atNorth's existing ISO certifications.

ISO45001 is an international standard that specifies requirements for an occupational health and safety (OH&S) management system. It provides a framework for organizations to manage risks and improve OH&S performance and demonstrates atNorth's commitment to promoting employee mental and physical wellbeing and ensuring a solid foundation of safety in the workplace.

Key criteria of the accreditation include ensuring safe ways of working by instructing, training, and monitoring knowledge and competences, the obligation to report incidents, accidents, and observations on shortcomings, frameworks for comprehensive and consistent consideration of risks and hazards and empowering open and honest stakeholder communication to ensure employee safety and business continuity.

"The success of atNorth's operations is testament to our commitment to our people. The ISO45001 certification validates our already resilient health and safety standards to ensure the wellbeing of our staff and formalizes the veracity of our processes," commented Erling Freyr Guðmundsson, COO at atNorth. "Our ongoing commitment to improvement across our business enables us to continue to deliver the best possible service to our clients".

ISO 27001 provides companies with guidance for establishing, implementing and maintaining an information security management system. Conformity to this standard means that an organization has a robust system to manage risks related to the security of data owned or handled by the company. It covers all aspects of information security including physical or virtual access to sites and systems, software development, supplier and customer interactions and incident response processes.

"Data security continues to be a high priority for our clients," says Daniel Persson Chief HPC Officer at atNorth. "We are delighted to extend the scope of our of ISO27001 accreditation to reassure our customers that our business conforms to industry leading security standards."

About atNorth

atNorth is a leading Nordic data center services company that offers sustainable, cost-effective, scalable colocation and high-performance computing services trusted by industry-leading organizations. The business acquired leading High Performance Computing (HPC) provider, Gompute, in 2023 enabling a compelling full stack offering tailored to AI and other critical high performance workloads.

With sustainability at its core, atNorth's data centers run on renewable energy resources and support circular economy principles. All atNorth sites leverage innovative design, power efficiency, and intelligent operations to provide long-term infrastructure and flexible colocation deployments. The tailor-made solutions enable businesses to calculate, simulate, train and visualize data workloads in an efficient, cost-optimized way.

atNorth is headquartered in Reykjavik, Iceland and operates seven data centers in strategic locations across the Nordics, with additional sites to open in Helsinki, Finland in Q1 2025 and in Denmark in Q2 2025, as well as its tenth site ready for operation in Kouvola, Finland in 2025.

