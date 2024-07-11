

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The Australian dollar rose to a 33-year high of 109.38 against the yen and nearly a 6-1/2-month high of 0.6764 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 109.08 and 0.6747, respectively.



Against the euro and the Canadian dollar, the aussie advanced to 3-day highs of 1.6024 and 0.9215 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 1.6049 and 0.9188, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 110.00 against the yen, 0.68 against the greenback, 1.59 against the euro and 0.93 against the loonie.



