

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The yen fell to a 32-year low of 175.32 against the euro and a 17-year low of 208.11 against the pound, from early highs of 174.98 and 207.58, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc, the yen slipped to 161.76 and 179.89 from early highs of 161.47 and 179.62, respectively.



Against the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen edged down to 98.60 and 118.78 from early highs of 98.31 and 118.52, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 176.00 against the euro, 209.00 against the pound, 164.00 against the greenback, 180.00 against the franc, 99.00 against the kiwi and 120.00 against the loonie.



