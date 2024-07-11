

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Thursday.



The pound rose to a 17-year high of 208.11 against the yen and a 4-month high of 1.2873 against the U.S. dollar, from early lows of 207.58 and 1.2849, respectively.



Against the Swiss franc and the euro, the pound advanced to nearly a 1-1/2-month high of 1.1573 and nearly a 1-month high of 0.8420 from early lows of 1.1553 and 0.8443, respectively.



If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 209.00 against the yen, 1.29 against the greenback, 1.17 against the franc and 0.82 against the euro.



