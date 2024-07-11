Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 11, 2024) - Golden Rapture Mining (CSE: GLDR) is pleased to announce exploration updates and the discovery of another old high-grade gold occurrence called the Terrel Mine at its Phillip Township Gold Property. This gold occurrence was first discovered in 1894 during the Lake of the Woods Gold Rush. Due to the lack of record keeping and 100 years of forest overgrowth, its exact location has remained unknown until being re-discovered by our Golden Rapture exploration team. It is located just 300 meters SW of our Combined Mine.

The Phillips Township property has great potential hosting a total of eighteen (18) mine shafts and an adit. It is the first time that all these underexplored high-grade gold systems are part of a single property. They include the high-grade Combined Mine, Mascotte Mine, Trojan Mine, Boulder Mine, Terrell Mine, OGS Occurrence, Kuluk Occurrence & the Young's Bay Occurrence.

Phillips Township Project

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10613/216156_0440e7da444d9a5d_001full.jpg

Mr. Richard Rivet, CEO of Golden Rapture, commented:

"The last two months of exploration have been significant with surface grab sampling programs being conducted at our Combined Mine and Young's Bay Occurrence. We have included high-grade surface grab sample results below."

Young's Bay Occurrence Surface Grab Sample Results Highlights Included:

Sample Number Gold Results 494839 163.33 g/t Au 494829 93.94 g/t Au 494831 73.79 g/t Au 494830 72.81 g/t Au 494847 50.82 g/t Au 494854 14.77 g/t Au 494851 10.10 g/t Au 494848 5.39 g/t Au

A total of 22 samples were recently taken from 3 veins at this Young's Bay Gold Occurrence.

Combined Mine Area Surface Grab Sample Highlights Results Included:

SAMPLE NUMBER GOLD RESULTS 494809 72.80 g/t Au 494733 39.46 g/t Au 494810 38.10 g/t Au 494738 23.28 g/t Au 494737 17.46 g/t Au 494750 8.47 g/t Au 494710 5.47 g/t Au 494801 4.42 g/t Au 494744 3.58 g/t Au 494805 3.02 g/t Au 494732 2.93 g/t Au 494731 2.51 g/t Au 494713 1.48 g/t Au 494801 1.34 g/t Au 494745 1.32 g/t Au 494803 1.23 g/t Au 494747 1.09 g/t Au 497804 1.08 g/t Au 497746 1.04 g/t Au

And 29 others with anomalous gold values.

"A small diamond drill program has also commenced at our Combined Mine area and results will be announced when completed. We are very fortunate that one of our team members owns this portable diamond drill giving us a low cost of drilling, and the ability to drill at our own pace and time.

The ultimate plan would be to also drill the Young's Bay Occurrence later this year once more funds are raised or by the help of the right JV partner. Please stay tuned for more updates coming in the near future"

Qualified Person

The technical disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by John Archibald, P.Geo., Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

Analytical Laboratory and QA/QC Procedures

All sampling completed by Golden Rapture Mining Corporation within its exploration programs is subject to a Company standard of internal quality control and quality assurance (QA/QC) programs which include the insertion of certified reference materials, blank materials and a level of duplicate analysis. Surface grab samples from the 2024 summer program were all sent to AGAT Laboratories. AGAT Laboratories conform to requirements of ISO/IEC Standard 17025 guidelines and meets assay requirements outlined for NI 43-101.

About Golden Rapture Mining

Golden Rapture Mining is a well-funded exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of high-potential assets located in favorable, established Tier 1 mining jurisdictions being the Rainy River and Geraldton areas of NW Ontario, Canada.

Our second property includes the past-producing Hutchison/Maylac Gold Mine located in the Geraldton Gold Camp, NW Ontario. It was one of the richest mines in the area and was mined underground on and off from 1937 to 1947. The highest historical drill intersection included drill results as high as 24.16 oz/t/gold. The property has only seen shallow drilling and was only mined to a depth of around 400ft and lies in the shadows of the new Greenstone/Equinox Gold Mine. We would entertain a JV with the right partner.

Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections, and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "forecast", "expect", "potential", "project", "target", "schedule", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's planned exploration programs and drill programs and potential significance of results are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Company's expectations include actual exploration results, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, results of future resource estimates, future metal prices, availability of capital, and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials, and equipment on a timely basis, accidents or equipment breakdowns, delays in receiving government approvals, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations and costs to remedy same, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause such actions, events, or results to differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

