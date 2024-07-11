New Research by Audley Travel Reveals USA No.1 for Road Trips

Experts at Audley Travel have analysed global Google Search data to reveal the most popular road trips across the world, with US routes coming out on top.

WITNEY, England, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following analysis of global Google search data, experts at Audley Travel are now able to reveal the most popular road trip routes worldwide, with four of the top five being based in the US.

What is it about US road trips that we love so much?

Audley Travel's USA experts believe they know what makes the country so special for a self-drive holiday.

"Only in North America can you enjoy such wide open roads," says Audley USA expert Carl Smith. "Some of these routes span the length of whole countries - several countries even - and they boast a patchwork quilt of landscapes to match.

It helps, too, that driving is such a fixture of the culture. Road trips are as American as apple pie, especially along the gold standard of US drives, Route 66.

"Nowhere illuminates nostalgia-tinged Americana quite like Route 66," remarks another Audley USA specialist, Ellie Stone.

For a shorter, single-state journey, the Pacific Coast Highway is another winning road trip. Audley specialist Ewan Petrie recalls his time on this Californian coastal road:

"It's like all your California dreams come true. The counter-cultural streets of San Francisco, the glitz and glamour of LA, the laidback surfer towns of Cambria and Huntington Beach…They're all tied together on a trip along the Pacific Coast Highway.

As for the other two US road trips on the list - the classic New England route and Blue Ridge Parkway - both are excellent options for travellers looking to explore the splendours of the Eastern Seaboard.

"Up in New England you have all these wild, windswept coastlines and far-reaching salt marshes. They're all knitted together between seaside towns of brightly coloured fishing boats and weatherboard-clad homes, which you'd never see on a typical US city break.

"Along the Blue Ridge Parkway," she continues, "it's the national parks that take centre stage. Driving through Shenandoah National Park, you'll pass city-sized valleys of blue-hazed maple, birch, and poplar forests, but it's the overlooks that make the journey so special.

Why are self-drive holidays so popular?

Audley's Carl Smith is of the opinion that driving holidays give travellers greater freedom and flexibility.

"People like to explore the world in different ways at different paces," he states. "A self-drive trip allows you to discover the locations you want to see, take the stops you want to take, and do it all in a time span that suits you best."

For those seeking alternatives to commonly travelled road trip routes, check out Audley Travel's guide to lesser-known road trip destinations in the US.

Full top five list:

Route 66 - Chicago to Santa Monica Pacific Coast Highway - San Francisco to San Diego New England road trip - Boston to Maine Green Ocean Road - Victoria, Australia (joint 4th) Blue Ridge Parkway - Virginia to North Carolina (joint 4th)

