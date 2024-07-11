Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Debt instrument issued by Nordiska kreditmarknadsaktiebolaget (publ) will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq STO Corporate Bonds

At the request of Nordiska kreditmarknadsaktiebolaget (publ), company registration number 556760-6032, Nasdaq Stockholm decides to admit one (1) bond issued by the company with ISIN code SE0021515079 to trading on Nasdaq STO Corporate Bonds with effect from July 12, 2024. Short Name: NOKRE002 ------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0021515079 ------------------------------- New trading code: NOKRE002 ------------------------------- Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone 46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1233651