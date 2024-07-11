Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
11.07.2024 11:46 Uhr
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Debt instrument issued by Nordiska kreditmarknadsaktiebolaget (publ) will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq STO Corporate Bonds

At the request of Nordiska kreditmarknadsaktiebolaget (publ), company
registration number 556760-6032, Nasdaq Stockholm decides to admit one (1) bond
issued by the company with ISIN code SE0021515079 to trading on Nasdaq STO
Corporate Bonds with effect from July 12, 2024. 

Short Name:    NOKRE002  
-------------------------------
ISIN Code:     SE0021515079
-------------------------------
New trading code: NOKRE002  
-------------------------------



Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone 46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1233651
