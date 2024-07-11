Zymeworks Inc.: Zymeworks To Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on August 1, 2024

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zymeworks Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYME), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a diverse pipeline of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics to improve the standard of care for difficult-to-treat diseases, today announced that management will report its second quarter 2024 financial results after market close on August 1, 2024. Following the announcement, management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss financial results and provide a corporate update on August 1, 2024 at 4:30 pm Eastern Time (ET).



The event will be webcast live with dial-in details and webcast replays available on Zymeworks' website at http://ir.zymeworks.com/events-and-presentations.

About Zymeworks Inc.

Zymeworks is a global clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics. Zymeworks' mission is to make a meaningful difference in the lives of people impacted by difficult-to-treat cancers and other diseases. The Company's complementary therapeutic platforms and fully integrated drug development engine provide the flexibility and compatibility to precisely engineer and develop highly differentiated antibody-based therapeutic candidates. Zymeworks engineered and developed zanidatamab, a HER2-targeted bispecific antibody using the Company's proprietary Azymetric technology. Zymeworks has entered into separate agreements with BeiGene, Ltd.and follow @ZymeworksIncon X.

