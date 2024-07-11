Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market worth $31.6 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market is estimated to be USD 26.1 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 31.6 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 3.9 % from 2024 to 2029 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The aviation industry is experiencing a rise in global air traffic leading to increase in demand for new aircraft. Aircraft manufacturers are focusing on developing lighter and more fuel-efficient aircraft which will cater to the customers preference. Growth in the entertainment sector is leading to a higher demand for personalized content onboard. These are among some of the factors that are providing growth for the Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market.

Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $ 26.1 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $ 31.6 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% Market Size Available for 2020-2029 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, End User, Platform, Material and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Aircraft delivery backlogs Key Market Opportunities Increasing Wi-Fi connectivity in aircraft Key Market Drivers Rising popularity of in-flight entertainment systems



Based on platform, the narrow body aircraft segment is projected to have the higher market share during the forecast period.

Based on platform, the narrow body aircraft type segment is projected to grow at highest market share during the forecast period, from 2024 to 2029. Airlines are constantly expanding their fleets, particularly with narrow-body aircraft, to meet rising passenger demand and cater new routes. Additionally, there's a focus on modernizing existing narrow-body fleets to improve passenger experience. Also, the rise of budget airlines and point-to-point travel models has further increased the demand for short-haul flights, which are primarily serviced by narrow-body aircraft. This ongoing need for new and upgraded narrow body aircraft fuels the market share for this segment.

Based on material, the composites segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the aircraft cabin interiors market during the forecast period.

Based on material, the composites segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the aircraft cabin interiors market from 2024 to 2029. Composite materials offer greater design flexibility compared to traditional materials. They can be molded into complex shapes, allowing for innovative and passenger-centric cabin features. This can include lighter and more comfortable seats, improved overhead bin configurations, and customized wall panels. Composites offer excellent strength-to-weight ratio, where the material can be lightweight yet strong enough to withstand the demands of air travel. This ensures passenger safety and allows for creating lighter yet more functional cabin components.

By Type, In-flight entertainment segment for the aircraft cabin interiors market is projected to grow at the second highest market share during the forecast period.

The In-flight entertainment segment is poised to grow at the second highest market share in the aircraft cabin interiors market for several reasons. Firstly, entertainment is a part of aircraft travel that cater to a wide range of age groups and preferences, making them an essential offering for airlines aiming to enhance passenger experience. The increasing availability of high-definition screens and improved in-flight connectivity has elevated the quality of content viewing on flights, encouraging more passengers to engage with this content. Additionally, the rapid expansion of global air travel, especially in emerging markets, has increased the number of long-haul flights where passengers seek engaging content to pass the time, with movies being a primary choice. These factors will drive the demand for movies segment in the aircraft cabin interior market during the forecast period.

Europe holds the second highest market share in the region for the aircraft cabin interior industry.

Europe holds the second largest market for aircraft cabin interiors due to a combination of high passenger traffic, a diverse and vast traveler demographic, and a well-developed aviation infrastructure. European airlines are known for their competitive edge in offering superior passenger experiences, which includes robust in-flight entertainment (IFE) systems, premium seating, advanced galley, lighting. The region's dense network of short and long-haul routes necessitates varied and premium cabin interiors to cater to the diverse tastes of international passengers. Moreover, Europe is home to several leading airlines and aircraft cabin interior providers that invest heavily in advanced technologies and high-quality cabin interior to stay ahead of the competition.

Key Players

Major players in the aircraft cabin interior companies are Safran (France), Panasonic Avionics Corporation (US), Collins Aerospace (US), Gogo Business Aviation, LLC (US) and Honeywell International Inc. (US). These companies have well-equipped, strong distribution networks across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America and Africa.

