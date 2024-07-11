Anzeige
Donnerstag, 11.07.2024
Technisches Handelssystem sagt "Strong Buy"! Fünf Gründe sprechen für diese Aktie!
6,7116,81913:10
ACCESSWIRE
11.07.2024 13:02 Uhr
52 Leser
Bausch Health Companies Inc.: Bausch Health to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Results on August 1, 2024

LAVAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2024 / Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) will release second quarter 2024 financial results on Thursday, August 1, 2024. Bausch Health will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:00 a.m. U.S. EST to discuss the results and provide a business update. All materials will be made available on the Investor Relations section of the Bausch Health website prior to the start of the call.

Conference Call Details

Date:

Thursday, August 1, 2024

Time:

8:00 a.m. U.S. EST

Webcast:

http://ir.bauschhealth.com/events-and-presentations

A replay of the conference call will be available on the investor relations website.

To participate in the live Q&A session, please register using this link to receive an email confirming your registration.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global diversified pharmaceutical company enriching lives through our relentless drive to deliver better health care outcomes. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, medical aesthetic devices, international pharmaceuticals and eye health, through our controlling interest in Bausch + Lomb. Our ambition is to be a globally integrated healthcare company, trusted and valued by patients, HCPs, employees and investors. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

###

Investor Contact:
Garen Sarafian
ir@bauschhealth.com
(877) 281-6642 (toll-free)

Media Contact:
Katie Savastano
corporate.communications@bauschhealth.com
(908) 927-1976

SOURCE: Bausch Health Companies Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
