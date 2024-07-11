Agomab Therapeutics NV ('Agomab') today announced that Pierre Kemula will join the company as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective November 1, 2024, bringing more than 15 years of experience in global biotech financial leadership. Mr. Kemula joins Agomab from CureVac N.V. (Nasdaq: CVAC), where he currently serves as CFO. In this role, Mr. Kemula has led CureVac's financial and capital markets activities since 2016, characterized by a successful listing on Nasdaq and two subsequent follow-on offerings. Under his leadership, CureVac raised over $1.6 billion in equity.

Mr. Kemula will succeed Tolga Hassan, who has recently left the company to explore new opportunities closer to home. Following Mr. Hassan's departure, Paul van der Horst, Agomab's Chief Business Officer, has been acting as Chief Financial Officer.

"We believe Pierre's extensive knowledge and experience in the biotech industry will be highly valuable in driving Agomab through its next phase of growth. We are looking forward to welcoming Pierre to our executive team," said Tim Knotnerus, Chief Executive Officer of Agomab. "At the same time, I would like to extend the thanks of the entire management team to Tolga Hassan for his many contributions to the company's success over the last years."

"Joining Agomab at this important stage in the company's growth is an incredible opportunity," said Pierre Kemula. "I am eager to apply my experience in the global biotech industry and collaborate with Agomab's talented team to advance the company's novel pipeline of medicines, which have the potential to make a real difference in patient care."

Mr. Kemula is a seasoned industry executive with more than 15 years' experience in financial leadership and management. Before joining CureVac, Mr. Kemula served as CFO of Pixium Vision, where he was instrumental in the company's listing on the Euronext in Paris. His previous roles include Vice President of Corporate Finance, Treasury, and Financial Markets at Ipsen. Before that, Mr. Kemula worked with major strategy consulting firms, including Roland Berger, Bossard Consultants and Gemini Consulting. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Management Sciences from the London School of Economics (LSE) in the United Kingdom.

