Andersen Global has added valuation capabilities in Africa and strengthened its overall regional coverage through the addition of two new collaborating firms Nelson Thorpe Alonge in Nigeria, and Valeo Capital in South Africa. These additions mark Andersen's first valuation service offerings in Africa, adding to the firm's global valuation service offerings in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia.

Nelson Thorpe Alonge offers a full range of asset valuation services, covering land and buildings, plant and equipment, marine, oil and gas, aerospace assets, property investment, property agency, sales and acquisition, property and facilities management, and property development advisory. Led by senior partner Victor Alonge, the firm serves corporations, international agencies, diplomatic entities, governments, government agencies, and high net worth individuals.

"Client success and satisfaction are at the center of our business strategy," Victor said. "Our collaboration with Andersen Global is a milestone for our firm and demonstrates our utmost commitment to our clients as we expand our reach to deliver seamless, comprehensive valuation solutions globally."

Co-founded by managing partners Riaan van Heerden and David Tosi, Valeo Capital is a boutique advisory firm that works closely with clients ranging from greenfield businesses to listed companies. The firm provides comprehensive corporate finance and advisory services, including mergers and acquisitions, BEE ownership structuring, company valuation, due diligence, and capital raisings.

"We are proud of the resourcefulness, reliability, and professional insight we provide to clients and want to continue to expand our offerings to clients locally and globally," Riaan said. "Our collaboration with Andersen Global further strengthens our team's commitment to best-in-class service and maintains our competitive edge in the region."

Global Chairman and CEO of Andersen Mark L. Vorsatz said, "Nelson Thorpe Alonge and Valeo Capital have consistently demonstrated their commitment to stewardship and client service, differentiating them as leaders in the market. Both Nigeria and South Africa continue to be important markets and the firms' expertise is key to our global expansion strategy to meet the evolving valuation demands of clients both regionally and abroad."

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax, legal, and valuation professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 17,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 475 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

