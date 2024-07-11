

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG):



Earnings: -$567.3 million in Q4 vs. $37.5 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.18 in Q4 vs. $0.08 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Conagra Brands Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $293.7 million or $0.61 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.57 per share Revenue: $2.91 billion in Q4 vs. $2.97 billion in the same period last year.



