FirstGroup Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 11
FirstGroup plc
11 July 2024
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Grant of options under the FirstGroup Save as You Earn ("SAYE") Share Plan
FirstGroup plc (the "Company") announces that today it has granted a total of 9,905,123 options to 2,980 employees under its SAYE share plan. The SAYE share plan is an all employee scheme and the savings contracts will commence on 1 September 2024 and subject to completing the savings plan the options will be normally be exercisable for six months from 1 September 2027.
The following options over ordinary shares were granted to the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities who are all dirctors of the company:
Director
Number of options
Graham Sutherland (Chief Executive Officer)
2,413
Ryan Mangold (Chief Financial Officer)
2,413
Ant Green (Group Employee Director)
1,508
This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.
LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
Enquiries:
David Blizzard, Company Secretary
Marianna Bowes, Head of Investor Relations
+44 (0)20 7291 0505
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Graham Sutherland
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
FirstGroup plc
b)
LEI
549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 5p each
GB0003452173
b)
Nature of the transaction
(1) Grant of options at £1.23 under the SAYE Share plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated Information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
2,413
e)
Date of the transaction
11 July 2024
f)
Place of the transaction
Grant of share options occurred outside a trading venue
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Ryan Mangold
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Financial Officer
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
FirstGroup plc
b)
LEI
549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 5p each
GB0003452173
b)
Nature of the transaction
(1) Grant of options at £1.23 under the SAYE Share plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated Information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Nil
e)
Date of the transaction
11 July 2024
f)
Place of the transaction
Grant of share options occurred outside a trading venue
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Ant Green
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Director
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
FirstGroup plc
b)
LEI
549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 5p each
GB0003452173
b)
Nature of the transaction
(1) Grant of options at £1.23 under the SAYE Share plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated Information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Nil
e)
Date of the transaction
11 July 2024
f)
Place of the transaction
Grant of share options occurred outside a trading venue
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted