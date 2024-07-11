FirstGroup Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 11

FirstGroup plc

11 July 2024

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Grant of options under the FirstGroup Save as You Earn ("SAYE") Share Plan

FirstGroup plc (the "Company") announces that today it has granted a total of 9,905,123 options to 2,980 employees under its SAYE share plan. The SAYE share plan is an all employee scheme and the savings contracts will commence on 1 September 2024 and subject to completing the savings plan the options will be normally be exercisable for six months from 1 September 2027.

The following options over ordinary shares were granted to the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities who are all dirctors of the company:

Director Number of options Graham Sutherland (Chief Executive Officer) 2,413 Ryan Mangold (Chief Financial Officer) 2,413 Ant Green (Group Employee Director) 1,508

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

Enquiries:

David Blizzard, Company Secretary

Marianna Bowes, Head of Investor Relations

+44 (0)20 7291 0505

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Graham Sutherland 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name FirstGroup plc b) LEI 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 5p each GB0003452173 b) Nature of the transaction (1) Grant of options at £1.23 under the SAYE Share plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 2,413 d) Aggregated Information - Aggregated volume - Price 2,413

Nil e) Date of the transaction 11 July 2024 f) Place of the transaction Grant of share options occurred outside a trading venue Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Ryan Mangold 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name FirstGroup plc b) LEI 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 5p each GB0003452173 b) Nature of the transaction (1) Grant of options at £1.23 under the SAYE Share plan

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 2,413

d) Aggregated Information - Aggregated volume - Price



2,413 Nil e) Date of the transaction 11 July 2024 f) Place of the transaction Grant of share options occurred outside a trading venue Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Ant Green 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name FirstGroup plc b) LEI 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93