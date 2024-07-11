Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 11.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Technisches Handelssystem sagt "Strong Buy"! Fünf Gründe sprechen für diese Aktie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 896516 | ISIN: GB0003452173 | Ticker-Symbol: FGR
Tradegate
10.07.24
15:14 Uhr
2,020 Euro
-0,036
-1,75 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,0442,07414:18
2,0442,07414:12
PR Newswire
11.07.2024 13:54 Uhr
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FirstGroup Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

FirstGroup Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 11

FirstGroup plc

11 July 2024

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Grant of options under the FirstGroup Save as You Earn ("SAYE") Share Plan

FirstGroup plc (the "Company") announces that today it has granted a total of 9,905,123 options to 2,980 employees under its SAYE share plan. The SAYE share plan is an all employee scheme and the savings contracts will commence on 1 September 2024 and subject to completing the savings plan the options will be normally be exercisable for six months from 1 September 2027.

The following options over ordinary shares were granted to the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities who are all dirctors of the company:

Director

Number of options

Graham Sutherland (Chief Executive Officer)

2,413

Ryan Mangold (Chief Financial Officer)

2,413

Ant Green (Group Employee Director)

1,508

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

Enquiries:

David Blizzard, Company Secretary

Marianna Bowes, Head of Investor Relations

+44 (0)20 7291 0505

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Graham Sutherland

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

FirstGroup plc

b)

LEI

549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 5p each

GB0003452173

b)

Nature of the transaction

(1) Grant of options at £1.23 under the SAYE Share plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

2,413

d)

Aggregated Information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

2,413


Nil

e)

Date of the transaction

11 July 2024

f)

Place of the transaction

Grant of share options occurred outside a trading venue

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Ryan Mangold

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

FirstGroup plc

b)

LEI

549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 5p each

GB0003452173

b)

Nature of the transaction

(1) Grant of options at £1.23 under the SAYE Share plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

2,413

d)

Aggregated Information

- Aggregated volume

- Price



2,413

Nil

e)

Date of the transaction

11 July 2024

f)

Place of the transaction

Grant of share options occurred outside a trading venue

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Ant Green

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

FirstGroup plc

b)

LEI

549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 5p each

GB0003452173

b)

Nature of the transaction

(1) Grant of options at £1.23 under the SAYE Share plan


c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

1,508

d)

Aggregated Information

- Aggregated volume

- Price



1,508

Nil

e)

Date of the transaction

11 July 2024

f)

Place of the transaction

Grant of share options occurred outside a trading venue

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted


© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.