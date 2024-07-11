Global Medical Device Company Chooses Revenue Grid to Improve Sales, Strengthen Data Security, and Reduce Risk

Worldwide Provider of Hearing Care Solutions Looks to Revenue Intelligence Pioneer for Its Seamless Integration with Salesforce CRM, Automated Activity Capture, and Unmatched Data Protection Standards

Revenue Grid, the revenue intelligence pioneer, today announced the adoption of its industry-leading sales enablement platform by a global hearing care solutions provider. A leader in its industry, the company is using Revenue Grid to streamline sales processes and improve the performance of its sales and customer service teams.

The medical device company sells its products through a multi-channel sales strategy comprising an audiological care network and value-added partnerships for growth and distribution. Approximately 550 users across its sales and customer service teams worldwide use Revenue Grid to automate activity data capture for every customer or prospect interaction that takes place and book appointments.

The Revenue Grid revenue intelligence platform seamlessly integrates with the hearing care solutions provider's CRM, email, and calendar systems, updating records and scheduling meetings. This saves team members many hours each week so they can spend more time on strategic, revenue-generating activities. The platform's industry-leading security standards provide the highest levels of data privacy protection and help the medical device company maintain a strong risk posture.

As a result, sales and customer service teams respond to customers' and prospects' needs more efficiently, and deals in the pipeline advance to close more quickly. Additionally, the company can achieve compliance with government and industry data privacy regulations.

"We've been delighted since deploying Revenue Grid, not only because of the platform's performance and benefits but also because of the incredible support we continue to receive from their team," said a spokesperson for the medical device company. "Our partners at Revenue Grid are highly knowledgeable and dedicated to our success, helping us follow best practices and generate optimal results through weekly check-ins.

"The Revenue Grid platform offers many advantages that help our sales and service teams perform more effectively," she continued. "It automates CRM updates and helps schedule appointments so users can focus on helping our customers and partners get the value and care from our medical devices they seek."

Enabling Sales Efficiencies to Speed Revenue Growth

Revenue Grid helps organizations scale revenue growth and profitability through 360-degree pipeline visibility and AI-driven insights that improve workflow processes and team productivity. Its advanced data capture technology is the first of its kind, performing automated activity capture from across systems, pinpointing opportunities, and leveraging AI to provide real-time forecasting and promote cross-team collaboration. The result is that teams can gain ten weekly revenue hours, speeding sales success and revenue velocity.

The company was the first to market with its revenue intelligence platform. Its original design serves as a one-stop shop for everyone involved in the workflow process-from frontline account executives to sales and revenue leaders.

"Our customer is a leader and innovator in hearing care, and we take pride in supporting their efforts to bring high-quality medical devices to people who need them," said Roman Shovkun, EVP of Customer Success and Revenue Operations for Revenue Grid. "Our mission is to empower teams like Sonova's sales and customer service groups to drive revenue growth while adhering to strict industry requirements for data security and protection. Our partnership is rooted in mutual trust and collaboration, and we're excited to see how our work together continues to expand."

Revenue Grid was recently named to G2's 2024 Best Software Awards and ranked Best Sales Software Product and Tool with an overall user rating of 4.5 out of five stars. For more information, visit https://revenuegrid.com/contact-us/.

About Revenue Grid

The pioneer in revenue intelligence, Revenue Grid delivers proven, market-leading solutions that enhance sales performance and expand revenue generation. Its platform delivers 360-degree activity data capture, actionable insights, streamlined workflows, and custom sales strategies. Setting the benchmark in data security for regulated industries, Revenue Grid's data capture technology is the first of its kind, native to Salesforce, SAP, Oracle, and Microsoft. The result: sales and revenue leaders gain clearer pipeline visibility, leading to more accurate sales forecasting and accelerated revenue growth, with an ROI multiplier of nearly 300X in the first six months. More information can be found at www.revenuegrid.com.

