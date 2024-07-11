CIRRO Fulfillment wins Best New Member Award at UKWA Awards for Excellence 2024

LONDON, July 11, 2024, a leading e-commerce fulfillment service provider, has been honored with the Best New Member Award by the UK Warehousing Association ceremony held during the Annual Lunch in London on July 10, 2024.



The Best New Member Award is given to the UKWA member that demonstrates the highest professional standards in warehousing. CIRRO Fulfillment excelled with case studies and testimonials highlighting exceptional performance, standing out among other finalists such as Maersk and PD Industrial.

Since its founding in 2015, CIRRO Fulfillment has become a leader in the 3PL sector, operating 14 sites in the Midlands and serving over 3,000 clients. Its client-centric approach focuses on innovation and seamless integration for optimal efficiency and service quality. A key milestone was the 2021 investment of €6 million in a 163,000 sq. ft. Worcestershire warehouse, incorporating Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR) to handle up to 35,000 orders daily, highlighting CIRRO Fulfillment's commitment to cutting-edge technology and operational efficiency.

Charles Lu, Head of Business Development at CIRRO Fulfillment Europe, expressed his excitement about receiving the award: "We are honored to receive this recognition from UKWA. Our efforts in operational optimization reflect our dedication to delivering 'efficiency in every parcel, everywhere.' Recently, we signed a leasefor a 337,062 sq. ft. fulfillment center in Lichfield to enhance our performance. We will continue our path of growth and excellence."

About UKWA

UKWAis the leading trade organization for the warehousing sector, with over 900 members. Full members include warehousing and logistics providers as well as manufacturers, retailers and wholesalers. Around 200 Associate members are suppliers of products and services to the logistics industry. For further information, please see https://www.ukwa.org.uk/.

About CIRRO Fulfillment

CIRRO Fulfillmentis a leading e-commerce fulfillment service provider that offers comprehensive, high-standard, and customized supply chain solutions with a focus on warehouse and international logistics services. Currently, there are more than 4,000 active clients using our fulfillment service in over 80 fulfillment centers.

