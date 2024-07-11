Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract entered into between AIR LIQUIDE (Paris:AI) and BNP PARIBAS, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account on June 30, 2024 (trading date):

22,500 AIR LIQUIDE shares

€14,550,979

During the first half of 2024, a total of:

Purchase: 367,599 shares (3,392 transactions) €65,520,979 Sale: 341,804 shares (3,906 transactions) €61,421,201

It is reminded that:

As at December 31, 2023, the most recent update, the following resources had been allocated to the liquidity account:

2,100 AIR LIQUIDE shares

€17,628,230

Purchase: 322,104 shares (2,741 transactions) €52,108,335 Sale: 323,054 shares (3,206 transactions) €52,443,177

As at December 31, 2018, the date of implementation of AMF Decision 2018-1 of July 2, 2018, the following resources had been allocated to the liquidity account:

9,500 AIR LIQUIDE shares

€14,986,662

Air Liquide is a world leader in gases, technologies and services for industry and healthcare. Present in 72 countries with 67,800 employees, the Group serves more than 4 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide's scientific territory and have been at the core of the Group's activities since its creation in 1902.

Taking action today while preparing the future is at the heart of Air Liquide's strategy. With ADVANCE, its strategic plan for 2025, Air Liquide is targeting a global performance, combining financial and extra-financial dimensions. Positioned on new markets, the Group bene?ts from major assets such as its business model combining resilience and strength, its ability to innovate and its technological expertise. The Group develops solutions contributing to climate and the energy transition-particularly with hydrogen-and takes action to progress in areas of healthcare, digital and high technologies.

Air Liquide's revenue amounted to more than 27.5 billion euros in 2023. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG, EURO STOXX 50, FTSE4Good and DJSI Europe indexes.

