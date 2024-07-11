Listing of AUGA Group additional shares on Baltic Main List

Nasdaq Vilnius decided to approve the additional listing application of AB "AUGA group" and to list its 2 068 236 additional shares issued in connection with the realization of options program in Baltic Main List. Proceeding from the above, the additional shares of AB" AUGA group" will be listed on July 12, 2024. Thus, altogether 233 803 368 shares of AB "AUGA group" (ISIN: LT0000127466) are traded under the trading code AUG1L as of July 12. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 1459 www.nasdaqbaltic.com