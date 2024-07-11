Anzeige
Donnerstag, 11.07.2024
Technisches Handelssystem sagt "Strong Buy"! Fünf Gründe sprechen für diese Aktie!
WKN: A0NJBT | ISIN: LT0000127466 | Ticker-Symbol: W9Z
Frankfurt
11.07.24
08:12 Uhr
0,277 Euro
-0,002
-0,72 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
AUGA GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AUGA GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2880,29015:39
GlobeNewswire
11.07.2024 15:22 Uhr
63 Leser
Listing of AUGA Group additional shares on Baltic Main List

Nasdaq Vilnius decided to approve the additional listing application of AB
"AUGA group" and to list its 2 068 236 additional shares issued in connection
with the realization of options program in Baltic Main List. 

Proceeding from the above, the additional shares of AB" AUGA group" will be
listed on July 12, 2024. 

Thus, altogether 233 803 368 shares of AB "AUGA group" (ISIN: LT0000127466) are
traded under the trading code AUG1L as of July 12. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 5 253 1459
www.nasdaqbaltic.com
