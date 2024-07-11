Engage People Recognized at Loyalty360's Best In Class Awards

Global loyalty technology leader honored in "Technology" category for excellence in the customer loyalty industry

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2024 / Engage People , the only loyalty network that enables program members to pay with points directly at checkout, was recognized at this year's Loyalty360's Best In Class Awards in the Technology category. The awards were presented during the 2024 Loyalty360 Loyalty Expo in Orlando, FL.

Engage People was recognized for its excellence in the customer loyalty industry as a technology provider, demonstrating a unique drive, passion, focus, and commitment to its customers.

"Engage People demonstrates the innovation and commitment to customer loyalty that we aim to honor with the Loyalty360 Best in Class Awards," said Mark Johnson , CEO of Loyalty360. "The team's clear dedication to enhancing customer experience and engagement has made them a notable recipient in this year's awards. We look forward to seeing their continued contributions to the industry, especially as more and more brands seek offerings that can elevate and enhance their customer loyalty strategies."

Engage's loyalty redemption platform, AccessPlus , enables loyalty programs and retailers to reach new pools of consumers and personalize their customers' shopping experiences through its loyalty network. The platform serves as a connection point between loyalty programs and retailers, empowering them to incorporate new loyalty program partners.

Through its seamless API integration, AccessPlus enhances the checkout experience by allowing customers to apply reward points to everyday in-store and online transactions. Members can choose point-only payments, a combination of points and credit cards, or exclusive credit card transactions during checkout.

Access Plus has seen tremendous growth in recent years, fueling the pay with points movement. Transactions increased 68% in 2023 over 2022, with 23.3 billion points redeemed across almost 3 million redemptions. All told, Engage's loyalty network now supports more than 53 million members.

"Engage People is honored to be recognized alongside an impressive list of winners at this year's Loyalty360 Best In Class Awards," said Jonathan Silver , CEO of Engage People. "Our AccessPlus platform continues to change the way loyalty programs and retailers connect with consumers, offering a seamless and personalized shopping experience. We look forward to expanding the AccessPlus network in collaboration with retailers, payment providers, and financial institutions to foster stronger brand affinity and evolve the customer loyalty landscape."

The Loyalty360 Best in Class Awards honor Loyalty360 members for their unwavering dedication to the customer loyalty industry, showcasing excellence in programs, processes, and platforms. These awards celebrate the elite among Loyalty360 members across multiple categories, including top industry brands, their loyalty initiatives, customer loyalty strategies and teams, as well as prominent customer loyalty agencies and technologies.

View the full list of the 2024 Loyalty360 Best In Class Awards recipients here .

About Engage People

Engage People is the only loyalty network that enables program members to pay with points directly at checkout. The global technology provider connects loyalty programs with global payment systems and online retailers and covers 100% of the top purchase categories in North America. Leading banks and retailers around the world rely on Engage People for its first-of-its-kind loyalty network and pay-with-points capabilities. Engage People is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada and has offices in the U.S., Canada and Italy. For more information visit: www.engagepeople.com.

About Loyalty360

Loyalty360 is the only objective community for customer loyalty, which seeks to enable and encourage dialogue among industry leaders. Through a unique blend of content, collaboration, and diverse learning opportunities, we've created a network of brands and technology providers that represent some of the best voices that the customer loyalty industry has to offer.

