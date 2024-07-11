DJ Renewi plc: Results of the 11 July 2024 Annual General Meeting

Renewi plc (RWI) Renewi plc: Results of the 11 July 2024 Annual General Meeting 11-Jul-2024 / 14:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Renewi plc ("Renewi" or the "Company") Results of the 11 July 2024 Annual General Meeting Renewi held its annual general meeting for shareholders at 11am today. All 18 resolutions set out in the Company's Notice of Annual General Meeting dated 18 June 2024 were voted on by poll and were approved by shareholders. The results of the poll for each resolution are as follows: RESOLUTION VOTES % VOTES AGAINST % VOTES % of ISC VOTES WITHHELD FOR TOTAL VOTED 1 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 99.93% 0.07% 61.98% 268,989 49,896,196 33,625 49,929,821 2 FINAL DIVIDEND 99.91% 0.09% 62.30% 50,141,171 44,096 50,185,267 13,543 3 ANNUAL STATEMENT 97.15% 1,426,294 2.85% 62.16% 124,752 48,647,764 50,074,058 4 RE-ELECT B VERWAAYEN 89.97% 5,015,439 10.03% 62.08% 190,867 44,992,504 50,007,943 5 RE-ELECT A CASTELEIN 97.71% 1,151,454 2.29% 62.29% 49,030,479 50,181,933 16,877 6 RE-ELECT K VANDEWEYER 98.50% 755,323 1.50% 62.57% 123,577 49,649,881 50,405,204 7 RE-ELECT J SAP 98.85% 582,235 1.15% 62.70% 49,929,719 50,511,954 16,827 8 RE-ELECT L STERCKX 97.35% 1,339,273 2.65% 62.70% 49,172,631 50,511,904 16,877 9 RE-ELECT N HARTLEY 97.74% 1,141,256 2.26% 62.70% 49,370,596 50,511,852 16,929 10 RE-ELECT O DE BONT 99.70% 150,080 0.30% 62.70% 50,361,694 50,511,774 16,907 11 RE-ELECT A DEN OTTER 99.71% 148,730 0.29% 62.70% 50,358,276 50,507,006 21,666 12 RE-APPOINT AUDITOR 99.71% 146,581 0.29% 62.70% 50,365,554 50,512,135 16,446 13 REMUNERATION OF AUDITORS 99.45% 278,445 0.55% 62.70% 50,233,286 50,511,731 16,850 14 POLITICAL DONATIONS 97.61% 1,198,304 2.39% 62.11% 491,507 48,837,395 50,035,699 15 ALLOT SHARES 97.19% 1,417,755 2.81% 62.70% 49,095,172 50,512,927 15,654 16 *PRE-EMPTION RIGHTS 98.40% 809,874 1.60% 62.67% 49,674,593 50,484,467 44,114 17 *MARKET PURCHASES 99.54% 230,900 0.46% 62.70% 50,278,642 50,509,542 19,039 18 *NOTICE OF MEETINGS 97.27% 1,381,270 2.73% 62.70% 49,127,129 50,508,399 16,839

*Special resolution

The poll results will be available shortly on the Company's website http://www.renewi.com.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2 copies of the resolutions passed (other than those concerning ordinary business) will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https:// data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

For further information: Renewi plc FTI Consulting Anne Metz, Director of Investor Relations Richard Mountain / Ben Fletcher +31 6 4167 9233 +44 203 727 1340 investor.relations@renewi.com renewi@fticonsulting.com

About Renewi

Renewi is a pure-play recycling company that focuses on extracting value from waste and used materials rather than disposing of them through incineration or landfill. The company plays an important role in combating resource scarcity by creating circular materials. In giving new life to used materials, Renewi addresses both social and regulatory trends, contributing to a cleaner and greener world.

Our vision is to be the leading waste-to-product company in the world's most advanced circular economies. With a recycling rate of 63.2%, one of the highest in Europe, Renewi puts 6.6 million tonnes of low-carbon circular materials back into use each year. This contributes to mitigating climate change and promotes the circular economy. Our recycling efforts help to protect natural resources and prevent more than 2.5 million tonnes of CO2 emissions annually.

Renewi leverages innovation and the latest technology to turn waste into circular materials such as paper, metals, plastics, glass, wood, building materials, compost, and water. We employ over 6,000 people across 154 operational sites in five countries in Europe. Renewi is recognised as a leading waste-to-product company in the Benelux region and a European leader in advanced recycling.

Visit our website for more information: www.renewi.com.

