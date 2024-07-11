Anzeige
Donnerstag, 11.07.2024
Technisches Handelssystem sagt "Strong Buy"! Fünf Gründe sprechen für diese Aktie!
WKN: A3CRFF | ISIN: GB00BNR4T868
Renewi plc: Results of the 11 July 2024 Annual General Meeting

DJ Renewi plc: Results of the 11 July 2024 Annual General Meeting 

Renewi plc (RWI) 
Renewi plc: Results of the 11 July 2024 Annual General Meeting 
11-Jul-2024 / 14:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Renewi plc 
("Renewi" or the "Company") 
Results of the 11 July 2024 Annual General Meeting 
Renewi held its annual general meeting for shareholders at 11am today. All 18 resolutions set out in the Company's 
Notice of Annual General Meeting dated 18 June 2024 were voted on by poll and were approved by shareholders. The 
results of the poll for each resolution are as follows: 
RESOLUTION               VOTES    %   VOTES AGAINST %   VOTES    % of ISC   VOTES WITHHELD 
                    FOR                   TOTAL    VOTED 
1       FINANCIAL STATEMENTS         99.93%        0.07%       61.98%       268,989 
                    49,896,196     33,625        49,929,821 
2       FINAL DIVIDEND            99.91%        0.09%       62.30% 
                    50,141,171     44,096        50,185,267        13,543 
3       ANNUAL STATEMENT           97.15%  1,426,294 2.85%       62.16%       124,752 
                    48,647,764               50,074,058 
4       RE-ELECT B VERWAAYEN         89.97%  5,015,439 10.03%       62.08%       190,867 
                    44,992,504               50,007,943 
5       RE-ELECT A CASTELEIN         97.71%  1,151,454 2.29%       62.29% 
                    49,030,479               50,181,933        16,877 
6       RE-ELECT K VANDEWEYER        98.50%    755,323 1.50%       62.57%       123,577 
                    49,649,881               50,405,204 
7       RE-ELECT J SAP            98.85%    582,235 1.15%       62.70% 
                    49,929,719               50,511,954        16,827 
8       RE-ELECT L STERCKX          97.35%  1,339,273 2.65%       62.70% 
                    49,172,631               50,511,904        16,877 
9       RE-ELECT N HARTLEY          97.74%  1,141,256 2.26%       62.70% 
                    49,370,596               50,511,852        16,929 
10      RE-ELECT O DE BONT          99.70%    150,080 0.30%       62.70% 
                    50,361,694               50,511,774        16,907 
11      RE-ELECT A DEN OTTER         99.71%    148,730 0.29%       62.70% 
                    50,358,276               50,507,006        21,666 
12      RE-APPOINT AUDITOR          99.71%    146,581 0.29%       62.70% 
                    50,365,554               50,512,135        16,446 
13      REMUNERATION OF AUDITORS       99.45%    278,445 0.55%       62.70% 
                    50,233,286               50,511,731        16,850 
14      POLITICAL DONATIONS         97.61%  1,198,304 2.39%       62.11%       491,507 
                    48,837,395               50,035,699 
15      ALLOT SHARES             97.19%  1,417,755 2.81%       62.70% 
                    49,095,172               50,512,927        15,654 
16      *PRE-EMPTION RIGHTS         98.40%    809,874 1.60%       62.67% 
                    49,674,593               50,484,467        44,114 
17      *MARKET PURCHASES          99.54%    230,900 0.46%       62.70% 
                    50,278,642               50,509,542        19,039 
18      *NOTICE OF MEETINGS         97.27%  1,381,270 2.73%       62.70% 
                    49,127,129               50,508,399        16,839

*Special resolution

The poll results will be available shortly on the Company's website http://www.renewi.com.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2 copies of the resolutions passed (other than those concerning ordinary business) will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https:// data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. 

For further information: 
 
Renewi plc                FTI Consulting 
Anne Metz, Director of Investor Relations Richard Mountain / Ben Fletcher 
+31 6 4167 9233              +44 203 727 1340 
investor.relations@renewi.com       renewi@fticonsulting.com

About Renewi

Renewi is a pure-play recycling company that focuses on extracting value from waste and used materials rather than disposing of them through incineration or landfill. The company plays an important role in combating resource scarcity by creating circular materials. In giving new life to used materials, Renewi addresses both social and regulatory trends, contributing to a cleaner and greener world.

Our vision is to be the leading waste-to-product company in the world's most advanced circular economies. With a recycling rate of 63.2%, one of the highest in Europe, Renewi puts 6.6 million tonnes of low-carbon circular materials back into use each year. This contributes to mitigating climate change and promotes the circular economy. Our recycling efforts help to protect natural resources and prevent more than 2.5 million tonnes of CO2 emissions annually.

Renewi leverages innovation and the latest technology to turn waste into circular materials such as paper, metals, plastics, glass, wood, building materials, compost, and water. We employ over 6,000 people across 154 operational sites in five countries in Europe. Renewi is recognised as a leading waste-to-product company in the Benelux region and a European leader in advanced recycling.

Visit our website for more information: www.renewi.com.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BNR4T868 
Category Code: AGM 
TIDM:      RWI 
LEI Code:    213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  333627 
EQS News ID:  1944547 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1944547&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 11, 2024 09:00 ET (13:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
