Marion, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - July 11, 2024) - Greene Concepts Inc. (OTC Pink: INKW) is pleased to announce that Walmart has invited the Company to mentor presenting prospective vendors at its 2024 Open Call. At the event, Greene Concepts executives will meet with and mentor new potential incoming vendors. This follows the Company's own award of a Walmart "Golden Ticket" for its BE WATER brand at last year's 2023 Open Call.





Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6717/216175_walmart_golden_ticket_winners_stage_be_water.jpg

The 2024 Open Call will occur at Walmart's corporate headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas September 24 - 25. Companies receiving a golden ticket are allowed to have their products sold in the retail giant's physical store locations.

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, states, "We are extremely proud to be a mentor for prospective potential Walmart vendors. We look forward to sharing our best practices to newly awarded vendors. In particular, this will include strategies of how we began our Walmart journey, our employee training on Walmart logistical procedures, and how to best prepare for shipping and re-orders."

Mr. Greene concludes, "The world's largest retailer trusts us as a valued company to better assist other companies during their onboarding. To receive this honor from Walmart less than one year after receiving our own golden ticket is an outstanding feat. Whatever we can do to make the journey a little easier for other companies aspiring to walk our same path, we will do so. This is another highlight in our incredible journey."

Find out more about Walmart's Open Call at the Walmart's Open Call Information Page.

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (http://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, BE WATER, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Greene Concepts, Inc.

Investor Relations

IR@greeneconcepts.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/216175

SOURCE: Greene Concepts